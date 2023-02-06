Gov't Long Ago Forgot Who Their Bosses Are, Let's Remind Them

Nearly every problem we see with the federal government can be traced back to the same issue: it’s lost sight of who pays its salaries.

It’s forgotten that it works for us, not the other way around.

They’re working instead for a small circle of friends or some special interests. In the most extreme examples they seem to believe the people are working for them.

We see this every time President Biden addresses a gaggle of reporters.

When he finishes his prepared remarks, he will, as often as not, turn around and walk out to the sound of shouted and ignored questions.

At other times he may only call on reporters from a prepared list. Last Friday he limited questions to a single subject.

"If you want to ask me a question about the economy," he said, adding, "but I’m not going to answer any question about anything else because you never will cover this."

Friday there was a lot going on, chief among them a suspected surveillance balloon owned by the Chinese Communist Party. It was making its way across the continental united States, apparently without restriction.

And Biden’s trying to convince us that his administration is the "most transparent in American history"?

And on the subject of the balloon, it was only first reported Thursday after it was spotted by civilians in a commercial airliner.

But the administration apparently knew of its existence long before then.

Biden reportedly appealed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley as early as Wednesday to take it down.

But, according to reports, they told him that the risks would be too great if we didn’t wait until it was over open water.

"They said to me, 'Let’s wait till the safest place to do it,'" Biden told reporters Saturday.

So they couldn’t have shot it down when it was over the Aleutians?

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper found that unsettling.

"The presumption has got to be that the Chinese were able to gather intelligence hovering over the United States for day after day, especially over these sensitive sites," he said Sunday.

Incidentally, this would be the same Mark Milley who admitted in sworn testimony in September 2021 that he would let his Chinese counterpart know if the United States intended to launch an attack against Beijing.

Nationally syndicated host Jesse Kelly probably summed it up best.

"The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff admitted that he would warn China before Trump attacked and he’s the same guy who just advised Biden not to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon until it completed its mission," he said.

"Kinda seems important," he concluded. It also makes you wonder who’s signing the front of his paychecks.

And speaking of China, Dr. Anthony Fauci repeated the Chinese claim that COVID originated in a Wuhan "wet market," despite all evidence indicating that it was developed in a lab and released either accidentally or intentionally on the world.

And while we’re on the subject COVID, the public has only recently learned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withheld information from the public that the mNRA vaccines weren’t all they were cracked up to be.

Not only were they not as effective as advertised, but they could result in blood clots leading to strokes or heart attacks in otherwise healthy individuals.

But the largest public health agency in the United States thought it best to keep those details to itself "over fears of misinterpretation," the New York Post reported.

And speaking of the CDC, last December we learned that the agency scrubbed its data on defensive gun uses — as many as 2.5 million annually — when it released its report on gun deaths and injuries. It did so at the request of a gun control group.

So while Milley and Fauci apparently work for the Chinese Communist Party, the CDC seems to work for the highest bidder — Pfizer, the Gun Violence Archive, whomever.

And through it all, the president refuses to answer questions to which the public expect answers.

The American colonists started a revolution to protest a government that was unaccountable to its people. The government that replaced it is, nearly 250 years later, once again, accountable only to itself.

Thomas Jefferson once observed that "the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."

Washington, D.C. needs a reboot — or at least a boot in the backside.

It’s supposed to work for us.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.