Liberals Have Only Themselves to Blame for Roe's Demise

Immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey Friday morning, abortion activists screamed blame at what they called an illegitimate court. They also blamed former President Trump’s appointment of three pro-life justices who voted to send abortion back to the states, as well as the pro-life movement.

But if they want to assign blame for reversing Roe and Casey, they should look to themselves.

In 1973 when Roe was decided, abortion was a subject seldom mentioned. The taking of a life — especially an innocent one — was something no one talked about.

But many Americans nonetheless could empathize with a woman who found herself pregnant as the result of incest or rape.

They could also find sympathy for the terrified 16-year-old girl finding herself "in the family way" during the summer after her high school sophomore year.

And as far as that goes, even the Roman Catholic Church accepts abortion if necessary to save the life of the mother.

Pope Pius XII said in 1951 that "Never and in no case has the Church taught that the life of the child must be preferred to that of the mother." He added, "there can be but one obligation: to make every effort to save the lives of both, of the mother and the child."

Referring to that statement, Rev. E.M. Robinson reasoned that it’s not even an exception — it’s a matter of accepted medical practice: "Moral and medical prudence would be sufficient, as it has been in past centuries, to guide the doctor in the performance of his duties."

And nine years after the Supreme Court handed down Roe, then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., proposed a constitutional amendment that would have permitted each state to set its own abortion policy.

Former President Bill Clinton gave what became the mantra of the day to describe abortion as "safe, legal, and rare."

His wife Hillary placed special emphasis on the "rare" part during her 2008 presidential run, claiming thatabortion should be "safe, legal and rare, and by rare, I mean rare."

But eight years later when Clinton was once again a presidential candidate, she appeared to have forgotten all about that "rare" part.

During an appearance on ABC’s "This Week" she said, "I've been on record for many years about where I stand on abortion, how it should be safe and legal and I have the same position that I've had for a very long time."

And that was probably no slip.

What was once an occasional hushed torturous confession turned into mobs of women wearing pink vagina-shaped caps screaming "my body, my choice."

One appeared at the 2019 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and bragged about the number of abortions she’d had. "I’ve had two abortions," she loudly boasted. "I don’t give a f**k. It’s my body my choice."

But she was a lightweight.

Ten years earlier ABC News interviewed a self-described "abortion addict" who admitted to having 15 procedures, suggesting that she used abortion in place of a contraceptive.

But it wasn’t just the number of abortions that disgusted Americans — it was their timing.

Second-trimester abortions were becoming commonplace, and some states even began approving third-trimester, full term abortions. In 2019, then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam described, matter-of-factly, what can only be called infanticide to a radio audience.

"The infant would be delivered," he said. "The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

He concluded, "I think this was really blown out of proportion." No. It isn’t.

America had finally had enough when congressional Democrats tried to ram through the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have legalized abortions on-demand, for any reason or no reason at all, up to the moment of birth.

After the House approved it, it died in the Senate when every Republican and one Democrat — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia — voted no.

President Biden blasted Republicans for defending life and defeating the bill, and promised "my administration will not stop fighting to protect access to women’s reproductive care."

So who killed Roe v. Wade?

It was those women screaming "my body, my choice" while ignoring the body of the innocent life growing within.

It was the woman bragging about her 15 abortions.

It was Ralph Northam describing killing a child who’d already been delivered.

It was Democrats trying to push through an abortion law more likely found in North Korea than in any modern civilized part of the world.

It was Biden, who’d gone from supporting a constitutional amendment reversing Roe, to supporting abortion for any reason during the entire nine months of pregnancy.

In short, pro-abortion Democrats killed Roe v. Wade, and for that America thanks them.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.