While UK Exhibits Gender Normalcy, Biden Unleashes Insanity

Since Biden’s Department of Education rolled out the new Title IX provisions, which were initially drafted more than a half-century ago to protect the educational opportunities of girls and women, the administration has been hit with lawsuits and objections from every quarter.

Late last month the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, along with the Independent Women’s Law Center, the Independent Women’s Network, Parents Defending Education, and Speech First, Inc. sued the administration over the Title IX changes.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., didn’t bother with the lawsuit. She simply signed an executive order indicating that her state will not comply with the changes.

Women’s rights activist and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines joined Sanders at last Friday’s announcement.

"If the weak men running the White House had half the courage of Riley, our country would be in a much better place," Sanders said, before revealing an interesting fact about the revised rule.

"When Title IX was written, it was 37 words long," she noted. "However, last month President Biden released a reinterpretation of Title IX that comes in at an insane 459,000 words,” adding that the new version "attempts to erase women completely."

But while this administration wants "to erase women completely," the United Kingdom’s National Health Service is moving in the opposite direction.

"The NHS will declare that sex is a matter of biology in a move that signals a historic shift against gender ideology," the Daily Mail reported. "Discussing the changes, Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said that 'sex matters and our services should respect that'."

Here in America, we’re celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, which gave Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, a former pro football legend, an opportunity to grill Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Title IX.

"Can you assure us that your rules do not change protections that our girls have had for over 50 years?" Owens asked. "Can you assure us that protecting biological girls from competing against genetically stronger, bigger and faster biological men will not be considered federal discrimination?"

Cardona claimed the rule hadn’t been finalized yet and declined to answer.

Owens continued to hammer his point home.

"Mr. Secretary, you are in a very unique position to impact the lives, futures and fortunes of millions of female athletes. Americans on both sides of this debate need to know how deep your commitment is," the Utah congressman said.

"If your daughter was reporting she felt uncomfortable in a boy’s presence in a bathroom or locker room, would that be considered by the administration discrimination or bigotry?"

He still declined to comment. Meanwhile, yesterday President Biden told another of his famous whoppers.

"On my watch, when we make promises, we keep them," he posted to Twitter/X. "And we leave no one behind."

People quickly pointed out the lie. For example:

He left hundreds of Americans behind after the Afghanistan pullout.

There are still Americans, including humanitarian aid workers, stuck in Haiti after the violence that took over the country.

There are innocent Americans working in Russian forced labor camps.

There are six American citizens held in Gaza as hostages by Hamas terrorists. And Biden refuses to release the precision guided munitions needed by Israel to conduct the surgical strikes needed to get them out. Meanwhile the president waived the sanctions of arms sales to Lebanon and Iraq.

And finally, if the Title IX re-writes are implemented, he’ll also leave millions of American girls and women behind, by giving athletic awards and scholarships they earned to boys and men instead, and force them to share their personal, private spaces with males.

One effect of the new Title IX rules was demonstrated five days ago.

Collegiate runner Sadie Schreiner won three women's events at the Division III Liberty League championship meet held last weekend.

Representing the Rochester Institute of Technology at Sunday’s meet, Schreiner clinched the 400 and 200 meter events, and ran the fastest anchor leg of the 4x400 relay.

But Schreiner is a biological male who ran as a transgender female.

Had he competed with others of his own sex, he would have come in dead last in each race.

Biden, meanwhile, is running a race of his own — a race to the bottom, and he’s taking America right there with him.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.