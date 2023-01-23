WEF Is Anti-American, So Why Do We Support It?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) wrapped up its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland Friday, and if there was a theme for 2023, it was that individual rights should be snuffed out in favor of globalism.

Globalism’s greatest threat is free speech — the open exchange of thoughts and ideas.

But they don’t refer to it as a freedom issue — they call it a safety issue.

The WEF describes the goal of its "Global Coalition for Digital Safety" on its website.

"The Global Coalition for Digital Safety aims to accelerate public-private cooperation to tackle harmful content online and will serve to exchange best practices for new online safety regulation, take coordinated action to reduce the risk of online harms, and drive forward collaboration on programs to enhance digital media literacy."

FBI Director Christopher Wray was among U.S. delegation at Davos this year, and he, like all U.S. officials, took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

He apparently forgot all about that oath Thursday when he participated in a panel discussion on technology and national security.

He bragged that the agency maintained a cozy relationship with the private sector.

"The sophistication of the private sector is improving and, particularly important, the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government, especially the FBI has, I think, made significant strides," Wray said.

The release of the "Twitter Files" in recent weeks revealed the extent to which that "collaboration" existed between Big Tech and government.

At the government’s direction — especially the FBI — social media platforms like Twitter blocked reports of Biden family influence peddling in the month before the 2020 election, and stifled opinions on the effectiveness of masks and the safety of COVID vaccines.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., observed recently that such beliefs are protected under the First Amendment.

"Opinions are protected speech and the FBI should not be allowed to collaborate in any discussions that regulate protected speech," he said.

The point is, if government can control ideas and opinions, it can control every facet of how we live.

This year the WEF unveiled a city housing project 170 kilometers (105 miles) long, 200 meters (656 feet) wide, and 500 meters (1,640 feet) high.

The structure is super-insulated and wind and solar-powered. In short, it’s a totally green environment — except for green grass, green bushes and green trees.

Think of it as a really nice prison.

If you want to live in a house with a yard you’ll be out of luck — unless you’re one of the global elites like the Davos attendees.

Four years ago the WEF made a number of predictions for 2030 — eight years from now. They include:

You’ll own nothing and be happy

Meat will be an occasional treat — not a staple

We’ll have to permit an unrestricted flow of refugees

Fossil fuels will become history

Oh, and the United States will no longer be the world’s superpower.

Power will be "shared" internationally.

But what if we don’t want to live in a world where our speech is silenced, we own nothing, and we’re forced to live in a glorified prison that’s doomed to become a slum within a year?

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told world leaders how to deal with objections.

"Politicians need to understand — and sometimes we are faced with these kinds of challenges — it is better to take today decisions that will eventually be not popular, but that will be essential to be able to shape the public opinion itself," he said.

In other words, ignore the wishes of the people because, after all, Big Brother knows what’s best.

But restrictions on things like "carbon footprints" and how and where we live our lives wouldn’t apply to them. As proof, they arrived in Davos in style — by private or chartered jet aircraft.

A study found that some 1,040 private jet flights arrived at or departed from airports near Davos during the WEF. Of those flights, 53% were shorter than 466 miles, and 38% were under 310 miles.

The shortest flight recorded was a mere 13 miles — in a private jet. They could have driven that distance in less time than it took to fly. They could have bicycled it even. But then they wouldn’t have made an “entrance.”

Attending Davos this year from the United States were: John Kerry, Special Climate Envoy; Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative; Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor; Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development; Avril Haines Director of National Intelligence; and FBI Director Wray.

Three state governors, three U.S. senators, and eight U.S. House members also attended.

How about we send no one in 2024?

Davos has nothing to do with freedom, and should have nothing to do with America.

Government works for the people here, not the other way around.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.