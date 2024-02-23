Panic in Climate Camp: Alarmists May Be Found Wrong

It's a terrible time to be a climate alarmist.

Within the last few weeks we’ve learned that planet Earth is in a great state of health, and another report refutes the wisdom of their No. 1 goal.

Their dream of controlling every aspect of our lives is slipping from their grasp.

USA Today announced last week that for the first time since the medieval age, Greenland is turning green with vegetation.

That would make most people conclude that Earth is becoming healthier.

But to USA Today that was a bad thing.

Citing a study published by the U.K.’s University of Leeds, the publication reported that snow and ice are being replaced in some areas with shrubs and grass.

They haven’t seen that since the Vikings visited there almost 1,000 years ago.

That would suggest that planet Earth had experienced "global warming" when the Vikings explored North America in the late 10th century, and temporarily colonized parts of Greenland.

This was long before people traveled around in gas-guzzling SUVs and carbon-emitting jet planes. And it was centuries before the industrial revolution, as far as that goes.

At about the same time that eco-warriors were in a panic that Greenland was turning green, those same climate warriors suffered another setback.

Their policies to attain their number one goal — achieving net-zero carbon emissions — will have a devastating effect on our food supply.

On Feb. 7 the free market think tank Buckeye Institute published a report titled "Net-Zero Climate-Control Policies Will Fail the Farm."

The report demonstrated that climate control goals, promoted heavily by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing policies, will send food costs skyrocketing.

"Government climate-control policies ensconced in the Paris Climate Accords, the Inflation Reduction Act, and ESG-guided mandates carry a hefty price tag, especially for U.S. farms and the American consumer," wrote report authors Trevor Lewis and M. Ankith Reddy, economic research analysts at The Buckeye Institute.

"Europe has tested many of these policies aggressively for years, and the results have been an unmitigated failure," they continued.

This was predicted five months earlier by Dutch pundit, activist and lawyer Eva Vlaadingerbroek, whose motto is, "resist much, obey little."

She’s an advocate for farmers in the Netherlands, and gave an address in Rapid City, South Dakota late last year.

Her speech was entitled, "The Global War on Farming: Control the Food, Control the People."

"If there is one thing you American farmers should know from our experience in the Netherlands, it is that the globalists are waging a war of attrition,” she said.

"They start with hitting you with new rules and regulations forcing you to adapt your business. Then they hit you with expensive legal procedures. In the meantime, they mobilize the media to vilify you as one of the main drivers of climate change, by using 'science' and bribing 'experts' who will point the finger at you."

Then Vlaadingerbroek warned that the forces that are destroying farming and ranching in Europe are already at work here.

"And I know that this is already happening here in the U.S. too," she said.

"I know Bill Gates is trying to buy up farmland, I know here in South Dakota obscure foreign funded companies like Summit Carbon Solutions are trying to crack down on your property rights, I know John Kerry has launched a government attack on the agricultural sector."

Americas are already paying a larger percentage of their income on food than they have in 34 years, thanks to Bidenomics.

But the Bill Gates and the John Kerrys of the world won’t feel the pinch.

While Vice President Kamala Harris denounces appliances like gas stoves, she has no issue displaying her own in a Thanksgiving Day photo.

While John Kerry publishes a photo of him on an electric scooter, he “flies private jets to receive climate change awards.”

Meanwhile we have bigger fish to fry. At 3:30 am Thursday, nationwide coverage of AT&T went black.

Government officials said they don’t know the cause, bur were quick to add that it wasn’t a breach of cyber-security.

If they don’t know the cause, how can they say it’s not a security breach?

Just like how can they say global warming is caused by gas stoves, jet airplanes, and internal combustion engines when we went through global warming long before these items were even imagined.

"'Net zero’ and the American beef industry cannot coexist. It’s one or the other," Vlaadingerbroek told her South Dakota audience. "Learn from the mistakes the Dutch farmers have made. Stay united, don’t let the media divide you. Fight.

The key is to clean out the globalists in our midst.

Spring cleaning will be late this year, on Nov. 5.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.