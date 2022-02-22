Where's the Outrage Over the Threat Trudeau Really Is?

While the world watches in horror as human rights are routinely trampled in Canada, one wonders when other world leaders will finally condemn those actions.

The late conservative political satirist P.J. O’Rourke once observed, "At the core of liberalism is the spoiled child — miserable, as all spoiled children are, unsatisfied, demanding, ill-disciplined, despotic and useless."

O'Rourke concluded, "Liberalism is a philosophy of sniveling brats."

That's what exactly describes Canada’s own "sniveling brat," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When he didn’t get his way — when his "subjects" refused to follow his edicts — he threw a tantrum and his own people are getting hurt as a result.

When the Freedom Convoy of Canadian truckers parked their vehicles in the streets of Ottawa, they didn’t loot, commit arson, or harm anyone.

They simply parked illegally until their demands that vaccine mandates would be lifted.

Trudeau responded by invoking the country’s Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history, a response denounced by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

"The Emergencies Act can only be invoked when a situation 'seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada’ & when the situation 'cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada,'" the group tweeted.

The following day, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly was ousted for refusing to respond aggressively to the Freedom Convoy truckers.

He was replaced with interim Police Chief Steve Bell, who had no such qualms.

Afterwards, police began moving in to disperse the crowd and arrest protesters, in some cases using mounted officers.

"Videos posted to social media Friday shows officers, wearing yellow jackets, riding horses through a gap in the throng of people gathered outside," the Washington Examiner reported.

"However, between what appears to be a line of standing police on one side and a line of protesters on the other, the mounted units began to move closer and shove some of the demonstrators, knocking at least two to the ground — one man in a brown jacket and an elderly woman, using what appears to be a mobility scooter, in a red jacket."

Other videos depict police engaged in acts of violence against protesters, onlookers, and reporters. One clip shows an Ottawa police officer beating a demonstrator to the ground. Another appears to show police striking and injuring Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie with a direct hit from a tear gas canister as she screams in pain.

Then there are the free speech violations. Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights provides that "Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: (b) Freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication. (c) Freedom of peaceful assembly."

People often express their opinion by financially supporting a cause they believe in.

But if you live in Trudeau’s Canada, it depends on cause you support.

The Trudeau government announced that it was freezing the bank accounts of both the protesters and Canadian citizens who donated money in support of the Freedom Convoy.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, "The names of both individuals and entities as well as crypto wallets have been shared by the RCMP with financial institutions and accounts have been frozen and more accounts will be frozen."

On Saturday, Chief Bell said police were "monitoring the coverage"of events by news media to counter "misinformation."

By late Monday morning the streets of Ottawa had been cleared, but Trudeau nonetheless retained his emergency powers, claiming that “this state of emergency is not over."

But where’s the outrage?

We saw plenty of it during the Trump administration. For example:

In 2017 world leaders condemned the United States for withdrawing from Paris climate accord

In 2018 the chairman of the United Nations Human Rights Council blasted Trump’s "unconscionable" border child separation policy

World leaders condemned Trump in 2020 for his decision to halt World Health Organization funding

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Sunday that far from condemning Trudeau’s actions, the Biden administration is encouraging them.

"When it was radical environmentalists shutting down pipelines in Canada, Justin Trudeau called for patience and dialogue," he said. "Now that it's conservative truckers protesting his Covid-19 mandates, he's invoking emergency powers and using authorities that are typically designed for terrorist groups. . . and Joe Biden and liberals in America are cheering them on."

During his June 12, 1987 address at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, then-President Ronald Reagan admonished Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev over the Iron Curtain, the political divide separating Europe and best illustrated by the Berlin Wall.

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" Reagan said, prompting loud cheers from the throng of West Berliners.

Instead of courage like that, global leaders give their tacit approval of Trudeau’s behavior through their silence.

The civilized world needs another "tear down this wall!" moment as proof that it’s still civilized.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.