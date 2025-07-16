Gun Control: It's About Politics, Not Safety

A tragic July 4th mass shooting in Columbus, Ohio, which left a 17-year-old dead and several others injured, sparked calls by Democratic state lawmakers to enact more gun control legislation.

"I am so deeply troubled by these recent events, particularly the senseless and heartbreaking murder of 17-year-old Cameron Moore," State Sen. Hearcel Craig said, emphasizing the need for action other than "thoughts and prayers."

This has become so common that it’s turned into an American ritual. Each shooting is followed by demands for stricter, "common sense" gun laws — until recently. Nowadays it all depends.

Another shooting occurred over the same July 4th holiday, where a large group of heavily-armed Antifa members opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado, Texas.

They were "armed with military gear, guns, AR-15 style rifles, 12 sets of Kevlar bullet proof vests, masks, goggles, tactical gloves, two-way radios, and helmets," according to Fox Business "Evening Edit" anchor Elizabeth McDonald.

She added that they "also had Faraday bags that block all wireless signals from law enforcement trying to track them," which "blocks all GPS signals, calls, texts or pings."

Just the AR-style rifles, which are universally maligned by the left as "weapons of war" (they’re not) should have brought the gun-grabbers to tears as they called for action from lawmakers — especially after one agent was shot through the neck (he miraculously survived).

But no. Conservative pundit and bestselling author Joe Concha noticed the silence, and said "Democrats not calling for gun control after this ambush for whatever reason . . . "

Others also noticed, including Mediaite, which reported that the two most leftist news networks, CNN and MSNBC, didn’t mention the armed assault on ICE agents at all.

Mediaite’s Isaac Schorr told readers to imagine a slightly different scenario — one in which instead of 11 Antifa militants, it was 11 members of a hard core conservative group that had attacked a federal field office, shooting one agent in the neck.

"You think that would have a cold chance in hell of escaping the attention of the likes of Joe Scarborough, Wolf Blitzer, Jen Psaki, Brian Stelter, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Dana Bash?" he asked.

He has a point. If it were, for example, members of the Proud Boys who had ambushed federal law enforcement officers, Democratic politicians and liberal media figures would have been all over it 24-7.

One such liberal media figure is Sunny Hosrin, a co-host of ABC’s "The View" and a Notre Dame Law School graduate. She often calls for more legislation after shootings.

"Perhaps the approach is that we should think about this as a public health issue instead of a gun reform issue," she said a few years back, adding that "because truly it's a public health issue."

After the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt on President Trump one year ago, Hostin reiterated that America had to take gun control seriously.

"So I know everybody always says, it’s too soon to talk about guns, and we should, because there has been a terrible death of a father of two, that thoughts and prayers should be where we go," she said on the Monday after the shooting. "I say no. I say now is the time to talk about the common denominator when it came to this assassination attempt, is America’s fascination and obsession with owning guns."

But that view has its limits for her — it’s subject to not merely who the assailants are, but also the victims.

Hostin told viewers last week that there will be a "reckoning" for ICE agents who mask up while arresting criminal illegal aliens.

ICE agents have been wearing masks during raids lately to avoid being identified and having their homes and families targeted.

But Hostin argued that ICE agents were masking themselves to avoid being held accountable for their actions, rather than for their safety.

"They don't show IDs, they're not dressed appropriately, they're not flagged, and they're masked. So, in my world, you mask yourself because you don't want to be seen. . . because there will be a reckoning for some of the actions that law enforcement — actual law enforcement — have done," she said.

So apparently the ICE agent who’d been shot in the neck merely met his day of "reckoning."

Former Chicago Mayor and Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel famously observed that, "You never want a serious crisis to go to waste." Democrats have taken it to heart ever since.

Therefore shootings are often the gun’s fault to leftists. But sometimes they’re the assailant’s fault, and on occasion they’re even the fault of the victim.

Gun control has nothing to do with public safety; for them it’s all about politics.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.