Federal Bureaucracy Now 4th Branch of Gov't, Protecting Bidens

The Justice Department, the FBI, and the IRS have become the personal legal and enforcement arm of the Democratic National Committee — especially the Bidens.

During the same week John Durham released his blockbuster report revealing that the FBI actively promoted the Russian collusion hoax to discredit Donald J. Trump, the IRS shut down a tax fraud investigation targeting first son Hunter Biden, and by extension, the president.

They did so at the order of the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to lawyers representing an IRS whistleblower.

"Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress," attorneys Tristan Leavitt and Mark Lytle wrote in a letter to Congress.

"Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction," the letter continued. "Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress."

Yet less than three weeks earlier IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before Congress and promised there would be “no retaliation” directed at any whistleblower from his agency.

"Mr. Chairman, while I can’t comment on a specific case, I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline," Werfel said matter at an April 27 U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing.

Contrary to those assurances, the whistleblower’s lawyers defined the IRS’s actions as retaliation for the IRS tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden that had been ongoing since 2020.

"This move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry," the whistleblower’s lawyers added.

Even if it’s not considered retaliation against the whistleblower directly, they’re pulling the plug on an important investigation that had consumed his working life for the previous three years.

And yes, it’s also "obstruction of a congressional inquiry," something that has consumed the working life of this administration since Republicans regained control if the House.

Last week, two Biden administration agencies refused to comply with congressional subpoenas, each seeking specific documents, one relating to Biden family corruption and the second demonstrating President Biden’s incompetence.

In the first, the FBI refused to turn over to the House Oversight Committee an informant file claiming that Biden had accepted bribes while he was serving as vice president.

Allegations that the Biden family was engaged in an influence-peddling scheme is at the heart of the Hunter Biden "Laptop From Hell" scandal.

Rather than comply with the subpoena, the bureau responded with a six-page letter raising objections claiming, for example, that "Information from confidential human sources is unverified and, by definition, incomplete."

Using that standard the FBI could conceivably ignore any congressional subpoena.

In the other instance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to comply with two subpoenas from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for information related to the disastrous 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The committee specifically requested an internal dissent cable that was signed by 23 U.S. Embassy officials in Kabul and sent to the State Department in mid-July 2021, just over a month before the Taliban took control of Kabul.

The committee also requested the administration’s official response to the cable.

The cable reportedly criticized the administration’s haphazard withdrawal plans and warned that removing troops from Afghanistan would result in Kabul collapsing in chaos under the Taliban — which it did.

It also resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members by a suicide bomber.

A U.S. retaliatory drone strike initiated afterwards killed 10 innocent civilians, including seven children — the youngest two years old.

No terrorists were injured in the strike.

One purpose of congressional investigations is to provide oversight to prevent the federal bureaucracy from running roughshod over the American people.

Instead, the bureaucracy is turning itself into a de facto fourth branch of government — independent from and coequal to the other three — those defined by the Constitution.

And worse yet, they’re acting as interference for an increasingly incompetent and lawless Biden White House.

#BidenCrimeFamily has been a popular hashtag on social media for more than a year. And The Biden family apparently has the federal bureaucracy in its hip pocket.

Has it cost them anything? Protection rackets don’t work for free.

