Democrats Want to Ban 'Assault Rifles' — But That's Not the Problem

In the wake of two high profile mass shootings — one in upstate New York and the second in southwest Texas — lawmakers have vowed to pass some sort of gun reform laws by early June.

At the top of their list is a ban on AR-styled weapons, loosely referred to as "assault rifles."

"It makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire up to 300 rounds,"

President Biden told reporters outside the White House Monday upon his return from Delaware.

Of course all firearms "can fire up to 300 rounds," or 3,000 rounds, or whatever.

Some just take longer than others to do so.

Biden also said, "The idea of these high-caliber weapons — there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of, about self-protection, hunting and I guess — and, remember, the Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weaponry."

Except that you could purchase a cannon in the late 18th century, and anyone who watches "Pawn Stars" (History/A&E) knows that you can still purchase a cannon today.

House Democrats, led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., have already prepared eight gun control bills that he wants to move out of committee and on the floor for a vote "as soon as possible" — preferably early this month.

And Democrats can expect to receive support from at least one House Republican on at least one proposal — banning or restricting the sale, possession, and use of AR-style rifles.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, announced that he’s at least "open" to the idea of a federal ban, especially after the Texas elementary school shooting.

"Look, I have opposed a ban, you know, fairly recently. I think I'm open to a ban now," Kinzinger told CNNSunday.

"It's going to depend on what it looks like because there's a lot of nuances on what constitutes, you know, certain things," he added.

For those unfamiliar with AR-type rifles or so-called "assault weapons," CNN correspondent Tom Foreman tried to clear things up on Tuesday’s "CNN Newsroom."

His comprehensive list of the characteristics of an "assault rifle" are:

Semi-automatic firing

Detachable and possibly large capacity magazine

A pistol grip for control

Shootings involving these weapons often result in more shots fired, more people wounded, and more wounds per victim compared to attacks with other firearms.

CNN’s definition of an "assault rifle" would include not only the majority of modern firearms, but also the majority of modern handguns.

As Townhall senior editor Katie Pavlich observed, "In other words, 'assault rifle' is a made up term that defines nothing."

Then she tweeted a few other inconvenient truths: "Two things. Handguns, not rifles, have been used in 77 percent of mass shootings since 1982."

That makes sense. It’s easy to conceal handguns; not so much a rifle.

Pavlich added, "The 21-year-old age limit to purchase a semi-automatic firearm was just found unconstitutional in California."

Maybe it’s time to look past the weapons and examine the human element instead.

The May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket left 10 people dead, three injured. Ten days later a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school left 19 young children and two teachers dead.

The weapons used in each incident was an AR-style rifle. But that wasn’t the most important similarity. That would have been their age: both shooters were 18.

Both were loners with already fragile egos when COVID-19 restrictions gripped the country, making them feel all the more removed from society, and all the more friendless.

That ultimately turned them into walking time bombs.

That’s the real problem facing America. It’s not the guns; it’s the people.

We’ve turned away from God, we’ve lost our moral compass, and our sex is now announced not by a physician but by some kindergarten teacher sporting purple hair, a nose ring, and rose-colored glasses, with unbound determination to turn society upside-down.

Let's get back to a world that respects life and one another, where people are taught their manners and basic human decency, and where laws are once-again fairly and universally applied.

Do that and everything else will fall into place. It’s the people, not the guns.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.