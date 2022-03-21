Biden's SCOTUS Pick Has Bumpy Ride Ahead, but Will be Confirmed

President Joe Biden’s historic nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court seat being vacated by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer is falling apart like a Biden campaign rally.

Although he limited his field of nominees to only black females, he had some strong contenders on his short list — at least one of whom enjoyed strong bipartisan support and a decent track record on the Circuit Court of Appeals.

But the president once again bowed to the far-left of his party, and nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden elevated to the Court of Appeals less than a year ago.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which began hearings on her nomination this morning. He found a few warts in her past that may throw a monkey wrench into her confirmation.

And the left’s overreaction to Hawley’s discovery verifies that he may be onto something.

He posted a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday in which he reported what he’d learned from "reading her opinions, articles, interviews & speeches." And he “noticed an alarming pattern" that stretches back decades.

"Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker," Hawley said. "She’s been advocating for it since law school. This goes beyond 'soft on crime.' I’m concerned that this [is] a record that endangers our children."

In addition to giving the lightest sentences possible, Jackson believed that requiring convicted sex offenders to register as such led to their "stigmatization and ostracism."

Hawley continued, "As a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson advocated for drastic change in how the law treats sex offenders by eliminating the existing mandatory minimum sentences for child porn." He added, "the Sentencing Commission has refused to turn over all Judge Jackson’s records from her time there."

She brought this mindset with her to the federal bench after Barack Obama nominated her to the D.C. District Court in 2013. Hawley listed case-after-case in which Jackson ignored the sentencing guidelines and ordered a lighter sentence.

The recommendations in one, for example, called for 10 years; she sentenced him to three months. "This is a disturbing record for any judge, but especially one nominated to the highest court in the land," Hawley concluded. "Protecting the most vulnerable shouldn’t be up for debate. Sending child predators to jail shouldn’t be controversial."

Leftists, mainstream media, and Democrats reacted about how you’d expect.

The far-left Media Matters For America (MMFA) referred to Hawley’s report as a "vile smear of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson."

The Nation’s "justice correspondent" Elie Mystal accused him of "trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee."

To give an idea of where she’s coming from, earlier this month, Mystal called the U.S. Constitution "kind of trash" written by "white people willing to make deals with slavers."

The Washington Post tweeted Saturday "Opinion by Ruth Marcus: How Low Will the GOP Go in Taking on Ketanji Brown Jackson? Josh Hawley Lets us Know."

Jackson’s upcoming confirmation hearings were a subject on ABC’s "The View" Friday.

The cohosts dismissed Hawley’s findings as merely examples of Jackson following the law.

Whoopie Goldberg, who had probably never heard of Jackson until her nomination, said she can "outshine each and every one of" Trump’s three Supreme Court picks.

"Her abilities are outstanding. I mean, she's outstanding . . . you're questioning her?"

Goldberg, it should be noted, is the same person who said two years ago that Jill Biden (an English teacher) is "a h**l of a doctor! She’s an amazing doctor,adding, "I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the surgeon general."

The Media Research Center’s deputy managing editor Nicholas Fondacaro described what Goldberg said next of Judge Jackson.

"After claiming Justice Barrett wasn't intellectual or qualified enough to be on the court, Whoopi claims Jackson will just flip through her notes to school GOP senators," he tweeted. "In reality, Barrett didn't need or bring notes and there's an iconic photo of her holding up an empty notepad."

You don’t need notes when you tell the truth.

Jackson will more-than-likely also be questioned about her politically-influenced decisions against Trump administration policies (later reversed), and possibly even her views on critical race theory. But in the end she’ll probably be confirmed.

She meets the basic qualifications and even brings something special — experience as a federal public defender.

And despite the fact that Jackson is a far-left liberal replacing a moderately liberal justice, conservatives jumped ahead with Trump’s three appointees, especially Barrett replacing liberal Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

But it’ll be fun to watch.

