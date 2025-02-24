By Obliterating Women, Dems Will Only Erase Themselves

New habits die hard for Democrats.

The moment President Donald Trump takes steps to restore women’s place in society, Democrats try to snatch it away.

Since beginning his second term, Trump has signed two executive orders to reverse the damage the previous administration caused to girls' and women's sports:

He reversed Biden’s Title IX expansion adding LGBTQ protections, which effectively permitted biological males to compete against females; and,

The following week he vowed to cut off federal aid to any school that permitted males to compete in girls' and women's sports.

Left-wingers immediately dug in their heels to promote the "right" of men to compete against women and invade their private spaces.

The NCAA was among the first to announce that it would comply, stating that it was revising its policy on transgenders competing in women's sports effective immediately.

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions," NCAA President Charlie Baker said.

"To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard."

But upon closer examination, the NCAA was playing games. Trump may have set "a clear, national standard," but the NCAA’s new rule was all smoke and mirrors, according to former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, now a women’s sports activist.

The rule change has "more loopholes than Swiss cheese," she told a San Antonio Fox affiliate.

"This policy is just about as clear as mud, and very, very much still allows men to compete on women's teams and to receive women's benefits," Gaines added.

The most cited criticism of the NCAA’s new policy is that it permits male athletes to merely change the sex on their birth certificate or any other form of ID.

Changing the sex designation on a birth certificate is permitted in 44 states, 14 of which require no medical documentation.

Moving to state compliance, Maine was very clear.

Its governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced that her state would not follow either Trump’s Title IX revision or his executive order that came after, called, "No Men in Women’s Sports."

Trump called out Mills to her face Friday morning during a White House meeting with state governors. After welcoming the governors to the State Dining Room, he sought out Mills, and they soon got into a heated exchange about her decision to ignore his orders.

"We’ll see you in court," the governor eventually said.

"Good, I'll see you in court," Trump shot back. "I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one."

Wisconsin, however, was one state that complied with Trump’s directives.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced last week that only athletes "designated as females at birth" would be allowed to compete in girls sports.

"Working in consultation with legal counsel, our Board updated this policy to ensure clarity is provided to our membership as they work to comply with new federal guidance from the White House," WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in a statement.

But while Wisconsin’s high school sports governing body provided "clarity" to girls' sports, its governor added obscurity to something that’s uniquely female — motherhood.

Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wisc., proposed a bill to make "motherhood" more inclusive.

The 1,917-page bill would erase the word “mother” from Wisconsin law and replace it with "inseminated person."

Although Evers made no statement accompanying the proposal, plenty of others did, including former collegiate swimmer Gaines.

"The thought of being labeled as 'inseminated' or 'uninseminated' by this creep makes my stomach turn ???" she wrote.

Amy Divaraniya, PhD, the founder and CEO of Oova hormone monitoring, thought it all "Much Ado About Nothing." In an opinion piece she wrote for The Hill, she said, "We all have hormones — why are they being weaponized against trans athletes?"

A better question might be, why does the left want to erase girls' and women's sports by allowing biological males to compete in them, steal their trophies, medals and scholarships, and invade their private spaces?

In the case of Wisconsin’s governor, why do they want to even erase motherhood?

Given the anti-science thinking among today’s far-left Democrats, it’s no wonder that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson couldn’t define the word "woman" at her confirmation hearing.

Four top officials in the current presidential administration — President Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk — all have one thing in common: They’re all former Democrats.

Democrats’ quest to erase women from society is just the latest reason they are Democrats no more. Keep it up and Democrats will fail to exist altogether.

(A related story may be found here.)

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.