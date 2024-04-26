Dems' Lawfare Against Trump Falling Apart

The series of lawsuits and criminal indictments filed against former President Trump aren’t having their intended effect. Not only are they proving to lack substance, they’re also increasing the former president’s popularity.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday on Trump’s belief that he had immunity from prosecution on a claim that he’d attempted to "overthrow" the 2020 election.

His lawyers argued that because those charges stemmed from alleged acts made during his presidency, the correct relief should have been impeachment — not a criminal indictment.

Tea leaf readers on the left were in a panic after the hearing.

"Trump’s immunity arguments at Supreme Court highlight dangers," said The Conversation, adding, "while prosecutors stress larger danger of removing legal accountability."

They concluded that if the Supreme Court "does not make a clear, resounding statement that the president is not above the law, then . . . we have a serious problem."

The Atlantic's headline screamed, "The Supreme Court Goes Through the Looking Glass on Presidential Immunity," and concluded that even if Trump loses on the issue at the Supreme Court, it could delay his trial on that case until after the November election.

They observed that "the justices could take some time to rule. And that is why, in a sense, Trump has already won the case."

And for that very reason Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the Supreme Court should have never agreed to hear the case.

"Today, SCOTUS hears Trump’s ridiculous claim of total immunity," the New York Democrat tweeted.

"He's obviously not immune. SCOTUS is only protecting Trump and slowing his trial. SCOTUS should not have taken this case or frozen the district court. SCOTUS speeds up trials when it wants — but not in this case."

The other cases against Trump are falling apart as well.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s so-called "hush money" trial against the former president is already underway.

Boston University law professor Jed Handelsman Shugerman argued in a New York Times essay that "I Thought the Bragg Case Against Trump Was a Legal Embarrassment. Now I Think It's a Historic Mistake."

That view was shared this week by lawyer, businessman and GOP strategist Ford O’Connell. On Newsmax TV’s "American Agenda" Wednesday, he observed that there was "no crime, no coverup." He added that the case had Biden’s fingerprints all over it.

Here’s why:

On Monday Matthew Colangelo delivered the opening statement for the prosecution — not Manhattan Dist. Atty. Bragg. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., revealed who Colangelo is.

"Matthew Colangelo was the #3 official at the Biden DOJ. He was sent from Biden’s DOJ to Alvin Bragg’s office to prosecute @realDonaldTrump," he tweeted. "Now Trump and his lawyers are gagged from talking about this crooked connection. This trial is a total sham orchestrated by the Biden Admin."

O’Connell also appeared Thursday on Nresmax2’s "National Desk," and referred to Trump’s gag order as "legal terrorism," because it violates the former president’s First Amendment free speech rights.

He also reiterated that paying "hush money" was no crime — that’s what nondisclosure agreements amount to. O’Connell concluded that if such agreements were illegal, "Hillary Clinton would be sitting in Rikers."

Nevertheless, Trump is expected to lose this one given that he only captured 12% of the Manhattan vote in 2020, as compared to Biden’s 86%.

But even in that event, it should be an easy win on appeal.

Trial on Trump’s classified documents case is set to begin May 20.

Other documents that were unsealed this week revealed that the Biden White House pressured the National Archives and Records Administration in mid-2021 to push the Trump prosecution.

Concurrently, the National Archives all but ignored more egregious issues involving Biden’s own possession of classified materials.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was livid over the two-tiered justice.

"President Biden gets let off scot free because I guess it's because he's senile," he told Just The News. Whereas "President Trump is being prosecuted to the full extent of the law, because he's Donald Trump."

On Wednesday the Biden-Harris campaign released a statement "On Trump’s Campaign Events" scheduled that day. It said simply, "he had none."

But it’s become increasingly obvious that the Biden White House is the reason for his predecessor’s minimal campaigning.

But it’s not helping.

When Trump made an impromptu visit at a New York construction site Thursday morning before heading to court, he was greeted with chants of "USA" from the construction crew — the union construction crew.

Bob Bartels, manager of the Steamfitters Union Local 638, said he polled his members, and "President Trump is leading Joe Biden 3 to 1 . . . we are very tired of . . . inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration. . ."

Biden claims to be the pro-union president. Apparently not.

When Democrats lose the unions, they’ve lost the race.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.