Law and Order's Meaning Completely Lost on Blue Cities

One of the biggest local news stories to come out of New York City last week was the brutal beating and kicking of two police officers in Times Square by a gang of at least seven illegal migrants.

It was all caught on video, which led to five being caught, arrested, and released without bail, with the full blessing of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As Jhoan Boada, 22, one of the defendants, left the courtroom, he showed his contempt for the New York justice system by flashing the middle finger of each hand at reporters — a double birdie.

When Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat like Bragg, was asked whether Boada should be deported, she responded, "I think that’s actually something that should be looked at."

"I think"?! "Looked at"?! How about yes, immediately, and all five of them?

That’s not to say New York is entirely soft on crime.

The same Alvin Bragg also prosecuted some other criminals to the full extent of the law.

The Manhattan district attorney threw the book at two unnamed New Yorkers for the heinous crime of possessing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards — identification they needed in order to legally attend classes or earn a living in the Big Apple.

The pair, identified as J.O., a nursing student, and R.V., a city Department of Environmental Protection employee, were among hundreds who had allegedly purchased fake vaccination cards from New Jersey resident Jasmine Clifford.

They were each charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument — a felony.

Bragg didn’t get away with it, though.

New York Supreme Court Justice Brendan T. Lantry dismissed the felony charges against the two, called the case "overkill," and then dressed down the Manhattan district attorney.

Bragg’s office "routinely — nearly daily — move[s] to dismiss significantly more serious counts or entire indictments" to avoid harsher penalties for previously convicted felons or to avoid jeopardizing people’s immigration status, Justice Lantry said in his opinion released last week.

"These motions submitted [by Bragg and his prosecutors] are made months or even years after the 45-day period has expired to dismiss . . . sexual assaults, drug sales, robbery, burglary, and other violent and non-violent serious felony offenses."

Not to mention the beating of two New York City police officers by illegal immigrants.

The lack of law and order in New York, as compared to Republican-led states, really came to light when John Miller, CNN’s Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence analyst, went over the modus operandi of criminal illegal immigrants.

In addition to those migrants who cross the border in search of a better life, there’s a "criminal element that looks at a different opportunity here," Miller said.

He then went over some of the lengthy rap sheets of the criminal aliens, most with multiple offenses, and one who’d even committed 10 crimes within a single day.

"So what the detectives are telling me is, they have crews here that operate in New York, do all their stealing, then go to Florida to spend the money and then come back," he explained to the CNN hosts.

"I’m like, 'Why don’t they just stay and steal in Florida?' They said, 'Because there you go to jail,'" Miller added, leaving Hill momentarily stunned. She finally got out "Oh."

American Tribune co-founder Jason Robinson remarked, "Wait. . . . so you are saying when you actually enforce the law people quit breaking the law?

"Now this is crazy talk!" he added facetiously.

There’s a reason Lady Justice is always depicted wearing a blindfold: She doesn’t care who the defendant is. She doesn’t care whether he’s a member of a protected class, she can’t tell if he’s affiliated with a preferred political party, or if his father is the president of the United States.

Everyone will be judged swiftly and equally.

Florida understands that. New York doesn't.

