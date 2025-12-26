Discrimination Can Apply to Any Color, Any Sex, Any Race

The Trump White House is confirming a basic truth that's been ignored by previous administrations: Anyone can be guilty of discrimination, and anyone can be its victim.

Last week Andrea Lucas, chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), encouraged anyone who was targeted by Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies to file a lawsuit.

"Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex?" Lucas asked.

"You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible."

She added, "Visit EEOC.gov to learn more and read our one-page explainer about DEI-related discrimination."

Elizabeth Stauffer observed in a Legal Insurrection column that The Associated Press reached out to those who would have opinions conflicting with the EEOC's solicitation of white males who'd been victims of employment discrimination.

David Glasgow, executive director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at New York University School of Law, was one of those contacted.

Without surprise he said, "Lucas's latest social media posts demonstrate a 'fundamental misunderstanding of what DEI is.'"

Some might say it stands for "Didn't Earn It."

The AP also reached out to former EEOC chair Jenny Yang, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama. She found the EEOC's singling out of white males "unusual" and "problematic."

"It suggests some sort of priority treatment," she said.

"That’s not something that sounds to me like equal opportunity for all."

But it's important to note that the EEOC isn't supporting preferential treatment for white males; it's telling them that if they'd been a victim of discrimination, the agency has a remedy.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is also addressing this issue.

Earlier this month they filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools over its collective bargaining agreement with a teachers' union.

The agreement gives preference to teachers who are members of an "underrepresented population" in employment and gives "Black Men Teach Fellows" priority for certain employment benefits, terms, and conditions.

"Discrimination is unacceptable in all forms, especially when it comes to hiring decisions," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Our public education system in Minnesota and across the country must be a bastion of merit and equal opportunity — not DEI."

To get a sense of how pervasive discrimination against white males has become, one only has to turn to Wikipedia, a popular online "encyclopedia."

It defines "black pride" as "a movement that encourages black people to celebrate their respective cultures and embrace their African heritage."

But It describes "white pride" as an expression primarily used by white nationalist, neo-Nazi, and white supremacist organizations in order to signal racist or racialist viewpoints."

It defines "pride" as it relates to sexual orientation, as "the promotion of the rights, self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people as a social group."

However, it describes "straight pride" as "a reactionary slogan . . . primarily used by social conservatives as a political stance and a response to ‘gay pride.'"

So you can be proud of being black or gay, but if you're white or straight (or God forbid both) you have nothing to be proud of, and you may want to just crawl under a rock in shame until it’s all over.

Elizabeth Stauffer, who also writes commentary for The Washington Examiner and is an academy fellow at The Heritage Foundation, observed in her Legal Insurrection piece that the actions by the EEOC and the DOJ may be long overdue.

"Title VII does not carve out exceptions based on political fashion, and equal opportunity cannot mean selective enforcement," she said.

"If equal protection under the law is to mean anything, it must apply to everyone, even when acknowledging that fact unsettles long-held assumptions on the Left."

Anti-abortion activist Alveda King may have expressed it best when she said, "There’s only one race, and that’s the human race."

That sentiment meshes with her famous uncle Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of a society where everyone is judged by the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin.

A color-blind society, one in which success is based purely on merit, places everyone on an equal footing and assures that the best and the brightest will succeed — no matter what their race, color, sex, or creed.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.