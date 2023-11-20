Why Floyd's Death Is Not Police Brutality, Not Race-Related

Few multi-racial police encounters are based on race, despite the claims coming from the left — especially since the Obama presidency.

And recently released evidence suggests that the death of George Floyd, prompting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and widespread violence and billions of dollars in property damage, was not what it appeared.

New evidence suggests that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd in 2020 — that he died instead as the result medical complications — possibly due to drugs.

What’s more, many of the prosecuting attorneys refused to participate in the trial, knowing that Chauvin and the three other officers were innocent.

Alpha News, a Minnesota-based publication, disclosed this new evidence, adding that prosecutors were under “extreme pressure” to indict the officers at the scene.

This was according to recently-released transcripts of depositions taken over the summer of former Hennepin County prosecutor Amy Sweasy, as part of an unrelated civil action she filed against her former boss.

She said that medical examiner Andrew Baker confirmed to her that Floyd had not been murdered. "He told me that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. "There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation," Sweasy swore under oath.

Nevertheless, Chauvin was found guilty of second degree murder, and the other three officers either pled to, or were found guilty of, aiding and abetting a manslaughter.

Trial lawyer Joan Illuzzi, who worked at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for 33 years and was named one of New York’s top prosecutors, is now a Manhattan Institute fellow.

Illuzzi told Newsmax that "at the very least, based upon a sworn deposition, one would think that he’d be entitled to a new trial."

She zeroed in on findings that there was no evidence of neck compression in Floyd.

Newsmax host Carl Higbee also addressed the autopsy report on "Frontline."

"Derek Chauvin wrestled Floyd to the ground," and "he used a department-approved method of restraint by placing his knee at the base of his neck," he said. [emphasis added]

"There was never any medical evidence that Derek Chauvin’s knee caused any trauma to kill George Floyd, according to section 3 of the autopsy report, quote, 'no life-threatening injuries identified.' Pretty clear."

So what was the cause of Floyd’s death? Higbee addressed that also.

"In section 6 of the same report from George Floyd’s blood work, he had a combined 16.5 milligrams of fentanyl in his system," he said. "Now according to the DEA, folks, just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose."

Illuzzi added that "I found it a little bit odd why more media outlets aren’t reporting this.”

Maybe that’s because the newly-released findings don’t match the narrative of white officers targeting black suspects.

Shortly after President Obama entered the White House he made race the central factor in multi-racial police encounters.

When police arrested Harvard Professor Henry Gates for breaking into what turned out to be his own home in July 2019, Obama said the police acted "stupidly."

It turned out that police had responded to a 911 call that someone was breaking into the home, and Gates refused to show them identification to confirm it was his own home.

Four years later when Trayvon Martin was shot Obama said "this could have been my son . . . Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago."

A year after that when a white officer shot and killed Michael Brown, Obama had then-Attorney General Eric Holder investigate after a grand jury refused to charge the cop, saying "The death of Michael Brown is heartbreaking."

Holder found that the officer acted properly.

Obama commented on Floyd’s death at a virtual town hall, saying, "I want to speak directly to the young men and women of color in this country, who . . . have witnessed too much violence and too much death.

"And too often some of that violence has come from folks who were supposed to be serving and protecting you."

Contrary to Obama’s preconceptions, a Crime Prevention Research Center study released during his last full year in office, using FBI data, found that white police officers are less likely than their black counterparts to use deadly force against black suspects.

Fifteen black teens recently beat a white teen to death, prompting political commentator Brian Krassenstein to observe, "This fight had no indication, that I am aware of, of having anything to do with race."

The same can be said of the deaths of George Floyd, Travon Martin, and Michael Brown, as well as the arrest of Henry Gates.

As long as race-baiters like the Rev. Al Sharpton, MSNBC's Joy Reid, and The Nation's Elie Mystal are given a platform every time a police officer has to use deadly force, we’ll never return to that "shining city upon a hill" described by Ronald Reagan.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.