State Department: What Exactly Would You Say You Do Here?

This administration seems to have forgotten who they work for.

The U.S. State Department gave us the most recent example of that yesterday.

Since the Hamas terrorists' evil and cowardly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians and other nationals, the Jewish state has been at war, the rest of the Mideast has been on high alert, and even the U.S. Jewish population is at risk.

In recognition of the heightened sense of alarm, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a joint bulletin yesterday.

The agencies said they wanted "to highlight potential threats in the United States from a variety of actors in response to the HAMAS attacks on Israel on 7 October and subsequent activities in the region, including additional calls by foreign terrorist organizations to their supporters seeking to foment violence in the West."

They observed that "On 19 October, an ISIS media posting urged followers to 'target the Jewish presence all over the world . . . especially Jewish neighborhoods in America and Europe.'"

President Biden’s nonexistent southern border makes that threat all-too possible — even probable. The number of people who have crossed the border exceeds the populations of each of the U.S.’s 38 least populous states.

But Americans visiting foreign countries — particularly Israel — are especially at risk.

In fact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the United Nations Security Council Tuesday that there were a confirmed 33 Americans killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

The agency uses "diplomacy, advocacy, and assistance" in order to protect "the safety and security of the United States and its citizens," which "are always at the center of the State Department’s work," according to its mission statement.

And to that end, the State Department published its own bulletin yesterday. Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced, "Today, in recognition of Intersex Awareness Day, we affirm our commitment to advancing the rights of Intersex persons across the globe, including bodily integrity and equal recognition."

Didn’t we just have to endure an entire "Pride Month" recently?

Now we have "Intersex Awareness Day?"

And what does that even mean?

Although the Department of State got glowing reviews for that, it failed at its actual mission — the safety and security of U.S. citizens traveling abroad.

In one instance Anglican Bishop Quigg Lawrence and his wife Annette arrived in Israel on the very day Hamas terrorists began their assault, and the couple did what anyone in similar circumstances would do: They called the U.S. Embassy for help and advice.

Although requested, U.S. Embassy personnel:

Wouldn’t offer them shelter;

Refused to give them the address of the embassy; and,

Wouldn’t help them secure passage back home.

Contrast that to one week ago today, when the State Department said "Our message to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and all around the world is clear: we see you, we grieve with you, and we mourn every loss of innocent life."

But they don’t grieve for the stranded Americans who pay for their overpriced salaries.

When the Lawrences eventually arranged for their own passage out, they found themselves sharing one of their legs back home with 55 Ethiopian immigrants to the United States.

"I'm pro-immigrant, but it's ironic that U.S. citizens couldn't get our government to lift a finger, let alone talk to us, while refugees on a paid flight are coming from Ethiopia," he told The Epoch Times.

So much for that agency’s mission statement: "The safety and security of the United States and its citizens are always at the center of the State Department’s work."

When Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., saw what was afoot, he began arranging flights for Americans trapped in Israel, and met the first planeload of 260 passengers upon its arrival in Tampa on October 15.

The U.S. government eventually decided to do its job and began scheduling charter flights out of Israel for Americans, so long as they "sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government prior to departure," ABC News reported.

One can’t help but think of those 55 Ethiopian immigrants with whom the Lawrences shared one leg of their flight back home.

Did they have to repay the government too?

Maybe they got a pass because they claimed to be "Intersex."

