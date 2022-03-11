What Biden's '81 Million' Voters Forgot From 10 Years Ago Now Costs Us

Ten years ago the American public learned that the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was planning another attack on the U.S. power structure — only this one would be more surgical, more contained.

He wanted to send small “hit squads” out to assassinate then-U.S. President Barack Obama and Commander of U.S. Central Command General David Petraeus, according to an ABC News report on the one-year anniversary of Bin Laden’s death.

But the instructions to a newly promoted al-Qaida lieutenant in the May 2010 letter had a caveat: don’t touch a single hair on then-Vice President Joe Biden’s chinny-chin-chin, because Biden is "totally unprepared for the presidency."

Bin Laden believed that making Biden president would "lead the U.S. into a crisis."

Yeah. We noticed.

"The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as it's the norm over there. Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis," bin Laden’s letter said.

"As for Petraeus," he added, "he is the man of the hour in this last year of the war, and killing him would alter the war's path."

On May 2, 2011, one year after that letter was written, a team of U.S. Navy SEALs beat bin Laden to the punch. They killed the terrorist leader and removed his body, as well as a treasure trove of documents from his "hidey-hole."

Included among those papers was the 45-page letter outlining the Obama-Petraeus assassination plan.

The plan never came to fruition. Biden made it to the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

But the new president didn’t stop at merely leading "the U.S. into a crisis" as bin Laden had predicted — Biden kept on going.

Here are some of the things that the Biden presidency has brought us in less than 14 months:

Record high fuel prices

Record high inflation

Eastern Europe is at war

Chaos in the Middle East

An escalating crisis at the southern border

A more “woke” than war-prepared military

Supply chain crisis

Attempt to increase taxes under Build Back Better

Resettlement of unvetted Afghan refugees

Expansion of IRS powers

USPS snooping of Americans’ social media posts

A president can be confronted with issues beyond his control, and will be judged by the manner in which he addresses them — as in the Cuban missile crises during John F. Kennedy’s brief tenure.

But Biden is a special kind of president. His response to each crisis not only made each one worse, he actually created every crisis through his own action or failure to act when he should have.

As for specifics, the annual inflation rate for December 2020 — Trump’s last year in office — was at a nominal 1.2%. It nearly quadrupled as of December 2021 to 4.7%. Two months later the annual inflation rate jumped to 7.9% with no signs of easing.

A gallon of gasoline averaged $2.393 on Jan. 20, 2021 Inauguration Day. Six weekslater it rose more than 43 cents to $2.826. Today it’s $4.331, the highest in the nation’s history.

Also as of Inauguration Day there were zero American hostages trapped in Afghanistan and the United States had some $80 billion in modern weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles, aircraft and advanced equipment there. Today the Taliban, al-Qaida, and ISIS-K own that military hardware, and untold hundreds of Americans are trapped in Afghanistan.

There are other problems confronting America that, although Biden bears not direct responsibility, he’s given at least his tacit approval to each, including:

Critical Race Theory (CRT) a part of in school curriculum

Age-inappropriate sex education taught in elementary school

An escalating rate of violent crime

All of these mounting problems are the direct result of emphasizing social justice over criminal justice, equity rather than equality, and the creation of a color-conscious society instead of the color blind one envisioned by the late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That’s all the direct or indirect result of a Joe Biden presidency.

What’s truly stunning is that "81 million" self-professed "well-informed" voters couldn’t predict a Biden train wreck that a frail, evil man could while sitting in a cave halfway around the world a decade earlier.

Author's Note: This column was inspired by a reminder of the bin-Laden letter, from a lady known on Twitter as "Apocalypse Barbie."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.