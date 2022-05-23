Hunter's China Ties Are Confirmed, Now Open Joe's Tax Returns

Late last week NBC News finally confirmed some of the most damning discoveries from the president’s son Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer — that he reaped a fortune in income from foreign sources.

Given that, it’s time for President Biden to disclose the source of the bulk of income he and first lady Jill Biden reported on their tax returns.

In the six-year period from 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million from questionable foreign sources, according to an NBC News report Thursday.

Those sources include the Ukraine gas company Burisma, accused of bribery, and a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud.

NBC made its analysis based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive data, documents provided by Senate Republicans, and Hunter Biden's own words taken from his autobiography.

The report also caused fact-checkers to reverse course now that what had been denied as "Russian disinformation" was now confirmed as fact by one of their own. NBC News said that the discovery also prompted other, more serious questions.

"The documents and the analysis, which don’t show what he did to earn millions from his Chinese partners, raise questions about national security, business ethics and potential legal exposure," the news outlet reported.

But they go way beyond that. They go right up to the "Big Guy" sitting in the White House.

The laptop also contained an email stating that "H" held 10% of everything coming in for the "Big Guy." Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski revealed what everyone had already figured out — that "there’s no question 'H' stands for Hunter and the 'Big Guy' is Joe Biden."

After Biden left the vice presidency in 2017, Joe and Jill Biden reported a combined income of $17 million, with most of it — more than $13 million — earned from two Subchapter-S corporations the couple had set up, The Federalist reported last month.

Joe’s company was named CelticCapri Corp, and Jill’s was called Giacoppa Corp.

Biden released his personal tax returns during his 2020 presidential campaign, an act his team called "a historic level of transparency."

However, neither he nor his wife released the returns of their personal corporations — the source of the bulk of their income.

Biden claims that he made $12.2 million on speaking fees and a book that sold 300,000 copies, but as The Federalist observed, the numbers just don’t add up. It estimated that on a mix of sales of hard cover books and paperback copies, he could have expected to receive at most $1 million in royalties.

Add to that the $4.2 million Biden earned from touring and speaking fees, and we’re still way shy of the $13 million they claimed in income from the Sub-S corporations.

"Sure, he likely got an advance," The Federalist reasoned, "but would a publisher have advanced that kind of money to an author whose prior work, 'Promises to Keep,' sold only 49,000 copies?”

In 2017 The Washington Post adopted "Democracy Dies in Darkness" as its official slogan.

Ironically, that was four years after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased the newspaper and turned it into something that’s more akin to the communications arm of the Democratic Party than an actual news organization.

Just like claiming that the Bidens hiding their greatest source of income behind a corporation is "a historic level of transparency."

You gotta hand it to the Democrats — they at least have a sense of humor.

They just don’t realize it.

And speaking of humor, the final joke may have been committed on the American people. An audit conducted last week revealed that nearly half of Biden’s alleged 22.2 million Twitter followers are fake.

It kinda makes you wonder how many of his 81 million 2020 votes were also phony.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.