Time to Re-Think Big Tech's Legal Protections

Justice Clarence Thomas argued in a letter he wrote in October that the Section 230 protections of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) granted to Big Tech companies have been applied too broadly.

Section 230 absolves internet companies from liability for content posted by others. Thomas believes "many courts have construed the law broadly to confer sweeping immunity on some of the largest companies in the world," and he would like to see those protections narrowed.

Given the actions taken by Big Tech—especially during the 2020 election cycle, when their actions heavily favored Democratic candidates from the president down—why not leave them in place, but add a caveat?: that they leave the content posted by others alone.

And the moment any internet entity removes, fact-checks, or places warnings labels on content posted by users, all of its protections should dissolve to open itself to lawsuits.

Last week Google-owned YouTube removed a video posted by the American Institute for Economic Research. It depicted a March 18 roundtable discussion of medical experts hosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

The experts included Oxford epidemiologist Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Harvard professor Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford University and Dr. Scott Atlas, who served as a coronavirus adviser to former President Donald Trump.

YouTube supposedly removed it because of an answer Kulldorff gave to a question DeSantis posed to the group — whether kids need to wear masks while in public.

"Children should not wear face masks, no," he said. "They don’t need it for their own protection and they don’t need it for protecting other people, either."

And, it seems because that, YouTube yanked the video from its electronic vault.

DeSantis blasted "Big Tech corporate media collusion" during a Monday press conference.

"We had a roundtable last month with some really, really impressive experts discussing the efficacy of lockdowns, the use of face masks in the general public, the need for in-person schooling … and many other COVID-19 related topics," the governor said.

"Now they say it’s misinformation even though Google and YouTube routinely host conspiracy theory videos ranging from the cause of the 9/11 attacks to the role that 5G networks play in causing COVID 19," he continued, adding, "You can pretty much find any misinformation under the sun on Google-YouTube."

And indeed, Google is the master of manipulation.

Writer and producer Luke Rudkowski demonstrated just how skewed Google is when he entered "riots now" into two different search engines: DuckDuckGo and Google.

He did so in response to the Brooklyn Center, Minn. riots following the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright.

DuckDuckGo produced these headline results:

Protests result after police fatally shot Black man in traffic stop near Minneapolis

Protests near Minneapolis after fatal police shooting of Black man at traffic stop

Protests erupt in Minneapolis suburb after deadly officer-involved shooting

Minnesota National Guard deployed after protests over the death of man following a police shooting during a traffic stop

The same search on Google produced these results:

'Jan. 6 changed everything': Will Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing?

Remembering the Brixton riots 40 years ago — podcast | news

Brixton riots: Has enough changed in 40 years?

Texas man who joined January 6 Capitol riots charged with plot to …

In other words, the January 6 so-called "Capitol Hill insurrection" is a "riot." Something that happened 40 years ago is a "riot."

But what’s going on right now in Minnesota — including the looting, property damage, and injury to law enforcement officers — aren’t riots to Google.

They’re what? Mostly peaceful demonstrations? Differences of opinion?

Research psychologist Robert Epstein told Newsmax recently that Big Tech swung some 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton in 2016 using skewed internet searches. But it wasn’t enough.

So they vowed to do better in 2020. And they did, and as a result Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

And tech giants like Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter will continue placing their thumb on the scales so long as they enjoy Section 230 protections from liability.

Government should let them know that they’ll continue to enjoy those protections — as long as they stop deleting accounts, fact-checking and removing "offensive" posts, and in general, stop being the arbiters of truth.

The public can’t discern the truth when internet giants remove speech and delete ideas. The truth can only be ascertained with more speech, more ideas.

As Thomas Paine once remarked, "He who dares not offend cannot be honest."

Similarly, every school kid in America knows the "stick and stones" rule by heart.

Big Tech seems to have forgotten this rule. Removing Section 230 protections may help jog their memory.

