Did Big Tech, Media, Conspire to Throw 2020 Presidential Election?

The most important story of the 2020 election, the revelations of information contained in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, was finally confirmed by The New York Times yesterday, long considered to be the national paper of record.

In any normal election year, the disclosure of emails that appear to outline in great detail Biden family corruption on an international scale, would have been the “October Surprise” that would have determined the outcome.

But Big Tech shut the story down the moment it was reported by the New York Post — the country’s oldest continuously-running daily newspaper, having been founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton.

Despite the publication’s history and reputation, both Twitter and Facebook censored the story as “dangerous” fake news, and media giants mocked it as “Russian disinformation.”

The taxpayer funded National Public Radio tweeted, “Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story?”

It answered, “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

Said Greg Price, senior strategist at X Strategies LLC yesterday, “The government should shut down NPR for promoting misinformation.”

Shortly after the election Jen Psaki, who was about to become Biden’s White House press secretary, quoted a Politico headline tweeting, “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

Psaki was asked about it in September at a White House daily briefing.

She responded, “I think it’s broadly known and widely known … that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020.”

When Psaki was asked yesterday about The New York Times’ confirmation of the emails, she didn’t want to talk about it: "I would point you to the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden's representatives,” she said. “He doesn't work in the government."

When The New York Times vindicated the Post story of a year-and-a-half ago (but buried its confirmation on paragraph 27), the Post replied in its own story, “Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s–tting us.”

A Media Research Center poll conducted shortly after the election indicated that a significant percentage of Biden voters would have voted differently had they known about the emails.

“New poll from @theMRC shows 17 percent of Biden voters would have avoided picking Biden if they knew of stories the media suppressed,” MRC reported.

Biden allegedly received 81 million-plus votes. Seventeen percent of that would be nearly 14 million votes. Even had those voters not voted for Trump, Trump would have been reelected.

And in that event, the southern border would have been secure, gas prices would have remained in the two-dollar range, and Russia would not have invaded Ukraine.

The president, the beneficiary of this fraud committed on the American voter, never mentioned The New York Times story when he was out and about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day yesterday.

Instead he insulted the Irish. He said, “I may be Irish but I’m not stupid.”

Someone once quipped that the word "politics" is derived from “poly," meaning “many," and "ticks" meaning "blood sucking parasites.”

That’s especially true of the Democratic Party, the Biden administration, and the Biden family in particular.