Americans Are Fighting an Information War They Need to Win

The federal government and Big Tech are using information as a weapon, in how they obtain it, what they do with it, and by withheld it from the general public.

Monitoring Target Groups:

The Biden administration is considering partnering with outside firms to monitor what they call "extremist" encrypted online chatter posted by suspected domestic terrorists, in an effort to head off events like the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

"Domestic violent extremists are really adaptive and innovative," a DHS official told CNN. “We see them not only moving to encrypted platforms, but obviously couching their language so they don't trigger any kind of red flag on any platforms.”

So, who are these "domestic violent extremists" the Biden administration is so interested in?

CNN mentioned the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both considered right-wing groups but associated with relatively little violence.

Missing are Marxist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter, which have inflicted billions of dollars in property damage, and are responsible for multiple deaths and injuries.

For example, in July 2019 Connor Betts made history by apparently becoming Antifa’s first mass shooter, when he killed 10 (including himself) and injured 17 in Dayton, Ohio.

But the real issue is the administration’s use of private firms. They’re considering this route because it’s Illegal for government agencies to snoop on private citizens. They’d first have to obtain a search warrant upon a showing pf probable cause.

And a "hunch" that some group may be up to something doesn’t meet the standard of probable cause.

After what took place in 2016, former Michigan congressional candidate Travis Wines saw it as a natural progression for the Democratic Party.

"They spied on a Presidential candidate and his team with no consequences from the media or DOJ," he observed, "so why wouldn’t they spy on regular Americans too?"

Firearm Records:

What about information Americans voluntarily turn over to the government? Of special concern is the information provided on Form 4473 — a Firearms Transaction Record, which sets in motion the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

A firearm buyer has to provide his own identifying information and answer a series of questions about his history and background. The dealer then indicates the type, manufacturer, model and serial number of the weapon being transferred.

The FBI claims that this information is destroyed shortly after the weapon is transferred.

"The NICS is not to be used to establish a federal firearm registry," according to the FBI’s website. "Information about an inquiry resulting in a firearms receipt or transfer is destroyed, per NICS regulations."

However, Gun Owners of America, a Virginia-based nonprofit Second Amendment support group, suggests that’s not necessarily the end of it.

Using a Freedom of Information Act request, GOA obtained a heavily redacted copy of the NICS user manual. Employing a different avenue, it was able to acquire an un-redacted version. That version revealed wording that appears to indicate that the NICS information is released to INTERPOL before it’s destroyed.

It also appears to make information regarding long gun purchases available to any state that requests it.

Big Tech Does Its Part:

Tech firms seem to work hand-in-glove with the Democratic Party. For instance:

During the 2020 presidential election, Twitter and Facebook blocked The New York Post’s bombshell reporting of the data contained in a notebook computer belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of the president. The reporting was unflattering and implicated both father and son.

Both Twitter and Facebook fact-checked then-President Trump at every turn, and they both eventually banned him entirely from their platforms.

Last month YouTube pulled a video of a roundtable discussion of medical experts hosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. They yanked it because Harvard professor Dr. Martin Kulldorff said children don’t need masks in public.

Twitter permanently booted Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe after his organization published videos of CNN executives admitting that they’d skewered reporting to favor Biden while reporting the president’s unfavorably.

Most recently, Facebook made a "completely arbitrary" decision to ban any reporting of another New York Post story, this one of Marxist Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ spending spree of luxury real estate around the country.

The control of information — how, where, and even whether it’s disseminated — can change the result of an election and even alter the course of a nation, a fact not lost on the late novelist Tom Clancy:

"The control of information is something the elite always does, particularly in a despotic form of government," he said. "Information, knowledge, is power. If you can control information, you can control people."