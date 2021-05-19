Biden Ignores and Rewrites History, Making the World Less Safe

President Joe Biden is both rewriting history and ignoring it, and in the process he's destroying America and creating chaos in the Middle East.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the value of the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords Tuesday, she dismissed them as having little or no value.

"Aside from putting forward a peace proposal that was dead on arrival, we don't think they did anything constructive really to bring an end to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East,'' she claimed.

The Abraham Accords was a series of normalization of relations agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The agreements were reached despite a conclusion in 2016 by then-Secretary of State John Kerry that there would be "no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world" without Israel first addressing its relations with Palestine.

Despite Psaki's ''nothingburger'' assessment, the Abraham Accords were important not only to promote peace and trade between the nations, but also to isolate Iran — the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Trump turned the screws on Iran further by imposing stiff sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Psaki also said that ''we're not following the same tactics of the prior administration ... the president has reinstated humanitarian assistance and security assistance to the Palestinians. That's something that was stopped in 2018.''

That came a few months after the Biden administration reportedly released at least $6 billion to Iran. The next thing we know, Hamas was hurling rockets at Israeli civilian targets.

But yeah, Biden, who Obama-era Defense Secretary Robert Gates described as being "wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,'' probably has everything under control. *extreme eye-roll*

Biden's also rewriting history — and creating racial division — in the country.

New York Times magazine staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones published a series of essays collectively called The 1619 Project, arguing that the founding of the United States was defined by slavery. It took its name from the year that the first slave ship dropped anchor off the American coast.

The essays suggest "that the reason for the founding of our country was to perpetuate slavery," Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Monday.

"Of course we need to teach history. We need to teach about slavery," she added, "but we also need to teach how our country has continued to aspire for and work toward a more perfect union. And the answer to racism and discrimination in our country is not to then adopt another form of racism, which is exactly what the 1619 Project suggests."

Critical race theory (CRT) takes The 1619 Project to the next level, and argues that racism is part of American society and is experienced to this day by every person of color.

Said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist, ''It's an approach to grappling with a history of white supremacy that rejects the belief that what's in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it.''

The problem with 1619 and CRT is that they're based on lies — that Americans are either oppressed or oppressors, according to skin color. Yet they're being taught as fact in history and civics public school classrooms.

Former President Trump established the 1776 Commission to fight back; Biden dissolved the commission on his first day in office.

They'll nonetheless continue their work, according to its executive director, Matthew Spalding, also a Hillsdale College executive.

''The Department of Education's proposed rule defining priorities for the American history and civics education programs, under the misleading name 'anti-racism,' actually encourages and seeks to direct federal funds to the teaching of racial discrimination in America's elementary and secondary school systems,'' Spalding wrote in a letter Monday to the Department of Education.

Rewriting history comes naturally to Biden, who claims ownership of Operation Warp Speed's success of developing three COVID vaccines in less than a year. Most recently he claimed his great-grandfather worked in the coal industry while visiting a Ford plant Tuesday.

''My dad used to say, 'Joey,' and I swear to God, when my dad left Scranton when coal died. My dad was not a — he was a sales person, he wasn't a coal miner. My great-grandfather was,'' the president told the group.

He's made that and similar claims about his great-grandfather throughout his political career. Sometimes he was a coal miner — at other times he was a mine engineer.

And those claims are just as false today as they were when he began repeating them.

Biden has either ignored or revised history his entire life, but now that he's leader of the free world, it's causing real problems.

Loyal allies are attacked and young minds are poisoned. This can't go on forever.

Do you miss Trump yet?

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.