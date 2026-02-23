FDA Must Reverse Biden-Era Mail-In Abortion Pill Rule

The Biden Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized new rule changes to distribute abortion pills that pose a threat to the lives of women and violate the right of states to set their own restrictions on abortion.

Up until 2021, only a licensed physician could administer abortion pills to patients because of the risks associated with them.

As many as one in five women suffer from complications from a chemical abortion, including hemorrhaging and infection, sending women to a hospital emergency room — a rate that’s four times greater than complications from surgical abortions.

Despite those risks, the Biden FDA:

Temporarily suspended in-person requirements due to COVID-19 in April 2021.

Permanently authorized abortion pills to be delivered by mail on Dec. 16, 2021.

Permitted pharmacies to mail or dispense the pill directly on Jan. 3, 2023.

Complicating things further, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade in June of 2022 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The Dobbs decision permitted each state to set its own laws regulating and restricting abortion.

And that’s where Louisiana comes in.

When Dobbs was announced, Louisiana's Human Life Protection Act kicked in, which bans nearly all abortions at every stage of pregnancy, except in rare circumstances, such as to protect the life of the mother.

Despite those restrictions, a physician in New York and another in California mailed abortion-inducing drugs to Louisiana residents — one was a teen.

This in turn prompted Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill to file criminal charges against the two doctors, and to file federal lawsuits against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., to compel the extradition of the physicians.

Newsom responded to Murrill on social media.

"Louisiana plans to sue me because I won't extradite a doctor for providing an abortion," he said. "@AGLizMurrill: Go f*ck yourself. California will never help you criminalize healthcare."

Hochul also refused, but less colorfully.

Most recently, Louisiana took their fight to the FDA.

Attorney General Murrill explained to a New Iberian Kiwanis Club that the problem had become much more widespread than the initial two cases.

"There’s over 900 abortions a month that are occurring in our state directly related to abortion pills, which are illegal," she said.

Since then, 21 states, 60 members of Congress, and 58 organizations and advocates for the pre-born filed amicus curiae (friend of the court) briefs in support of Louisiana's lawsuit.

One of those groups was Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative nonprofit legal advocacy group, which pledges to "stand firm, defending God-given rights in courtrooms and legislatures, nationwide and globally."

"The Biden FDA's unlawful authorization of mail-order abortion drugs was meant to be a loophole around states that choose to protect life," said ADF Senior Counsel Erik Baptist.

"This was a reckless political action that destroys unborn life, puts women's safety in serious jeopardy, and completely subverts state law. ADF is honored that more advocates for life are joining Louisiana to end this unlawful abortion-drug scheme and uphold the protection and dignity of every woman and child."

And no matter what your position on abortion, the reason that chemical abortions were administered by physicians in the past was the dangerous complications that sent up to one out of five women to emergency rooms.

The Biden administration chose to ignore the risks and make "abortion by mail" available to the public.

And a huge legal issue arose when the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, declaring that abortion was no longer a constitutional right but rather something to be regulated by each state.

One advantage of living in the United States is that we have 50 individual states, each with its own state legislature.

If our state passes laws that become too restrictive, nor restrictive enough, too oppressive, if they tax us too much, we can always "vote with our feet" by pulling up stakes and moving to a state that's more to our liking.

When Biden’s FDA made chemical abortions available by mail, they took away America's ability to vote with their feet on the abortion issue. After that, every state became a pro-abortion rights state.

Middle America doesn't answer to the whims of New York and California.

