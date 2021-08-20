Biden is Proof that Negative Politics Never Ends Well

Negative politics—voting against something or someone rather than in favor of something or someone—always ends poorly, whether it’s practiced in the cabinet room or the voting booth.

The Biden administration offered proof of this on day-one of his presidency, right up to the Afghanistan fiasco.

On February 5 Biden boasted that, “America is back. Diplomacy is back.”

This week, less than seven months after Biden delivered that message, British Parliament — the legislative body representing America’s closest Western ally — held Biden in contempt for the “dishonour” he displayed in the Afghanistan crisis and his attempts to cast blame on the Afghan military.

This action was supported by Tory and Labour parties alike, and was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal was condemned as ‘catastrophic’ and ‘shameful’ as Parliament delivered an unprecedented rebuke to a US president,” The Daily Telegraph reported.

He got there by practicing negative politics. He didn’t so much support a plan to withdraw U.S. troops from the region. He was simply against anything his predecessor had in place.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that late last year, Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, established a new bureau with the stated purpose of providing "aviation, logistics, and medical support capabilities for the Department's operational bureaus, thereby enhancing the secretary's ability to protect American citizens overseas in connection with overseas evacuations in the aftermath of a natural or man-made disaster."

In June, as Taliban militants were making plans to take over Afghanistan, the Biden administration disbanded the bureau, leaving his military and State Department flat-footed and wondering how to rescue the tens of thousands of American citizens caught behind what amount to enemy lines.

Moreover, instead of the a conditions-based withdrawal from Afghanistan planned and executed by the Trump team, the Biden White House simply ordered all remaining U.S. forces back to the United States, leaving U.S. property, personnel and Kabul International Airport unprotected.

This is according to former National Security Council senior director Kash Patel, who handled the Pentagon transition to Biden’s team as chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

"We lost not one American casualty under President Trump's conditions-based withdrawal,” he said Thursday. “Look at the chaos and death that is occurring now under Biden's [so-called] plan for Afghanistan."

That included the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in military hardware—including planes, helicopters, drones, Humvees, night-vision equipment and weapons.

Axios reported that “U.S. officials aren't just worried about the Taliban using the weapons against civilians. They're also concerned the equipment could be seized by ISIS or handed over to China or Russia.”

They just figured that out?

As Gen. Keith Kellog, national security advisor to both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence observed Thursday, “the plan that we worked on for four years in the White House when I was there with President Trump sure didn’t have the ending that this one does, because we had a plan, it was an executable plan, and I felt very comfortable about it.”

But it’s not just Afghanistan. Biden’s entire administration is based on negative politics.

On day-one he halted construction on the southern border wall and dismantled the “remain in Mexico” policy for anyone seeking asylum in the United Sates.

As a result, each month the number of illegal border crossings surpass those of the previous month. It reached the point where even Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted privately to border agents last week that the current crisis is “unsustainable.”

As a final blow, Biden is considering lifting the Title 42 restrictions on immigration put in place to combat the COVID pandemic.

As for energy, under Trump, the United States became energy independent in 2019 for the first time in 62 years, and low prices at the pump reflected that.

But early on Biden halted all gas and oil leases on federal land, and stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have delivered oil directly from Canada to U.S. refineries.

In an attempt to combat escalating prices at the pump, Biden asked OPEC to step up production. The Middle East petrochemical syndicate told the president to pound sand, and now the Keystone XL owners announced plans for a $15 billion lawsuit against the administration.

You might ask who voted for thus idiot. Very simply, it’s people who, in large part, opted to practice negative politics — the very thing that has turned Biden into a failure as president.

They didn’t vote for Biden — they voted against Trump, and Biden is what they got. And with him came contempt and dishonor from America’s strongest allies.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.