To What Depths Have We Sunk? State Colleges Advocate Terrorism

It’s becoming more evident each day that if you want your kids to be anything approaching normal, you should probably keep them out of many public school systems.

Now that’s applying to many public colleges and universities as well.

Last month The Daily Wire released a blockbuster report that at least 16 U.S. public colleges and universities are promoting — and in some cases assigning as required reading — a book titled "How to Blow Up A Pipeline."

The book was written three years ago by Andreas Malm, a professor of human ecology at Lund University in Sweden.

He argues that the climate situation has become so desperate that we need to overthrow capitalism and engage in eco-terrorism.

Malm fully acknowledges that what he promotes will result in the loss of human life as well as the destruction of property, but believes it needs to be done for the greater good.

"Demolish them, burn them, blow them up," he wrote in the book. "Let the capitalists who keep investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed."

His book was favorably reviewed by Benjamin Kunkel in The New Republic, who saw nothing wrong with Malm’s message.

"The point of a given tactic is not to prevail against other tactics but to join an ecosystem of tactics — electoral campaigns, community and union organizing, public demonstrations, and, yes, property destruction — that as a group win out against an opposing system that spells the doom of organized human life on this planet," he wrote.

"We should blow up no more pipelines, and drone-bomb no more refineries, than is necessary — but also no fewer. It’s not, after all, that property rights don’t matter.

"It’s that the contest is between the property of a few — the awful ensemble of fossil fuel infrastructure—and of the many, which is the commons of this earth."

But it’s one thing to write a book encouraging — and even glamorizing — the destruction of private property and the loss of human life.

It’s another thing altogether to make it part of a school curriculum.

The Daily Wire noted that in many cases the subject being taught had little to do with the subject of the book.

The course instructors nonetheless managed to shoehorn it into the classwork anyway.

It reported that at UC-Berkeley, for example, "students of Geography & Interactive Biology were required to read the book. [The] instructors … took what was ostensibly a biology course and transformed it into one on ‘decolonization.'"

The book’s sentiments also enjoy the approval of many mainstream publications, such as National Public Radio (NPR) and The New York Times.

And Bloomberg asked in its headline of a story touting the book, "Should the Climate Movement Embrace Property Destruction?" Is that a serious question?

It’s central theme was even approved by NASA, according to Marc Morano, executive editor of Climate Depot.

"In 2010, NASA’s leading global warming scientist endorsed a different book, that called for ending the world of industrial civilization, and he literally said they should essentially be blowing up dams," he said on Fox Business Network’s "The Bottom Line."

"Let’s make no mistake, this is nothing short of eco-porn in the form of hardcore terrorism for these students," he added.

We’ve all seen clips of climate activists on the nightly news, emptying cartons of milk onto supermarket floors, sitting on public highways to stop traffic, defacing priceless works of art displayed in museums.

Last month on Valentine’s Day a pair of eco-activists entered the National Archives and poured a red powdery substance on themselves and a case containing the original printing of the U.S. Constitution.

A few weeks later they were charged with destruction of government property.

This is bad enough, but blowing up dams, pipelines and refineries is another level of craziness, so much so that 23 government agencies, including the FBI, warned that a film adaptation of the book, released last year, could spark terrorism.

There are still some good universities out there — Michigan’s Hillsdale College is a prime example. And some states are clamping down on what may and may not be taught to students.

But after Florida banned all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies at public universities, theNAACP encouraged black athletes to seek advanced studies elsewhere, and even reject offers of athletic scholarships by Florida state schools.

High school graduates may want to consider trade school.

The world needs a lot more plumbers, pipe-fitters and welders than it does eco-terrorists, especially after the terrorists destroy what the plumbers, pipe-fitters and welders have built.

Back in the day, students used to joke about getting a degree in "underwater basket-weaving." All things considered, we could use more underwater basket-weavers, and fewer terrorists.

The former creates; the latter destroys.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.