Trump's Election Reform May Force Dems to Be More Mainstream

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he intends to sign an executive order that would bar the use of electronic voting machines at polling places, as well as mail-in ballots in all federal elections.

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we're at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES," Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

Surprising no one, this prompted a flurry of objections from Democrats, including Sen. Ruben Gallego.

"Our soldiers deployed overseas vote by mail," the Arizona Democrat said.

"They put their lives on the line for us, but Trump doesn't think they deserve to vote."

But Gallego was conflating problematic mail-in voting with absentee ballots, which have been around for ages with few issues.

Filmmaker and visiting Heritage fellow Robby Starbuck called him out on it.

"That's absentee voting and you absolutely know the difference," he said. "President Trump has NEVER called for ending absentee voting for troops overseas. You're a liar Ruben. He wants to end mass mail voting.

"Why? Here's your fellow Democrat politician caught stuffing ballots in Michigan."

Starbuck was referring to a Michigan Democrat who was charged this week with stuffing a ballot box with forged mail-in ballots. That came a week after two other Michigan Democrats were also charged with forging mail-in ballots.

Syndicated talk radio host Dana Loesch illustrated the problem: "I literally had fraudulent mail ballots sent to my house in 2020 by other people who tried using my address."

That wasn't the only time. Loesch added, "I also received a ballot addressed to me from Missouri (we moved to Texas in 2013) to vote in the 2016 election. Both times had to reach out to elections division with each state. Mail-in ballots are absolutely not secure."

An X user with the handle Bleu Cheque explained the safeguards that ensure absentee ballots are genuine.

"I voted absentee for the entirety of my husband's 28 yr career," she wrote. "We had to request a ballot, have it signed and witnessed and then mailed back by the deadline."

The Democratic Party's main problem is that they’re moving so far to the left that they're on the losing side of an increasing number of 80-20 issues. It's what CNN panelist Scott Jennings describes as the "dumbest strategy in politics."

"This is like Trump's superpower," said Jennings. "Finding a bunch of 80-20 issues and getting on the 80 and everybody who is reflexively against him gets on the 20, and now the Democrat Party has a 31% approval rating."

That was in February, and it's only getting worse. And as voters turn away from their party, funding is drying up, according to pollster Frank Luntz.

"After a brutal 2024 election and several months into rebuilding efforts, the DNC wildly trails the RNC by nearly every fundraising metric," he noted, referring to a Politico story.

"Big donors have pulled back from giving to the party, and small donors are not growing enough to make up the gap," Luntz added.

That leaves Democrats with one obvious path to victory — cheating. The Babylon Bee, a satirical, humor-driven "news" site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust," laid out the problem facing Democrats better than anyone else could.

"Dems Say Mail-In Ballot Ban Will Place Undue Hardship On Dead Voters," the Bee's headline stated.

Although Trump's game plan would address the most obvious methods of election fraud, it won't be easy. He'll likely run into a constitutional issue along the way.

Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 provides that "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of choosing Senators."

But if he's able to get past that hurdle, Democrats will have only one final option: They'll have to become more mainstream. They'll have to once again appeal to the general public rather than cater to the lunatic fringe left.

In other words, Democrats will have to learn what it means to be Americans again — to embrace individual liberty, limited government, personal responsibility, and free-market economics.

And if they can do that, it would be a good thing in the long run.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.