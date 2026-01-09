If We're Gonna Recall J6, Could We at Least Get the Facts Right?

Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, and Democrats are furiously trying to rewrite what actually happened that day.

Although some of the events may be disturbing, they didn't reach the level of criminality Democrats claim. In fact, the most criminally liable person that day may have been a Capitol Hill Police officer.

On the fifth anniversary of the riot:

Congressional Democrats held a cringy candlelight vigil at the Capitol Building to mark the occasion, and sang "God Bless America."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, appeared on ABC's "The View" and claimed that President Trump "was trying to be a Maduro of the United States" by overturning the 2020 election results.

New York Democratic lawmakers filed a proposal requiring all public schools to provide instruction on the Jan. 6 "Donald Trump-led Capitol insurrection."

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., used the anniversary to post a campaign ad that was unintentionally cringy. "Five years ago, Donald Trump incited an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election," he said, adding, "Join me in this battle."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, still licking the wounds from her 2016 loss, claimed that "Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie" She cut off all replies to her post.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust," probably described Tuesday best with this headline, "Democrats Solemnly Remember The Only Riot They Didn't Like."

Democrats typically refer to Jan. 6, 2021 as an "insurrection," defined as an organized plot to overturn the results of a presidential election. However, Reuters reported seven months later that there was no evidence to support that claim.

FBI investigators uncovered small cells of protesters, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, that "aimed to break into the Capitol," Reuters reported.

"But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside."

Four months ago we learned that 274 FBI agents were deployed to the Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot, together with a huge number of paid informants.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine reported, "The FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol #J6 they lost track of the number, had to do a later audit — and at least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol."

Despite the hundreds of agents and paid informants, there was one element still missing: National Guard troops. President Trump maintains that his requests for troops were denied by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

But as late as two months ago, Pelosi claimed she and others "begged" the president to send the Guard to protect the Capitol.

However, Steven Sund, U.S. Capitol Police Chief at the time, was there, and said Pelosi "doesn't get to rewrite J6. She torpedoed my documented Guard requests. J6 wouldn't have happened if Pelosi et al allowed me to do my job. J6 was preventable!"

Sund had no axe to grind two months ago — he'd resigned from the Capitol Police by then.

Furthermore, Pelosi's daughter released a video of her mother admitting responsibility for no National Guard presence, which was reported by the New York Post.

Another widespread Democratic myth was that the Jan. 6 rioters killed at least one Capitol Police officer. Then-President Biden repeated it less than two years ago at a Miami campaign reception, claiming that Trump “watched the cops being killed” on TV.

But no police officers were killed as a result of the riot. Officer Brian Sicknick is often mentioned, but he died the following day of natural causes.

However, four demonstrators were killed that day — most notably Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer.

"Ashli Babbitt was a traitor," claimed Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz, on Tuesday.

"She died trying to kill cops and elected officials. She had a knife."

Babbitt was actually unarmed when shot by then-Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who was hidden and shouted no warning or command before he fired his weapon, striking Babbitt in the neck.

After a three-year investigation, the U.S. Air Force gave Babbitt a full military honors funeral.

Babbitt's family has since filed a lawsuit through Judicial Watch to "seek justice and accountability for Ashli’s violent and lawless death," said Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president.

If Congress wants to recognize the anniversary of Jan. 6 each year, let it be with the truth and not a Democratic fairy tale conjured up to make them feel better.

History is too important.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.