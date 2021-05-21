Number of COVID Kids Hospitalized 'Grossly Inflated'

Keeping kids in masks and out of the classroom for more than a year was unnecessary and cruel after all.

Two independent studies coming out of California this week indicate that the number of childhood COVID-19 hospitalizations were "grossly inflated," and confirm statements from many physicians that the virus poses little risk to children.

Both reports were published Wednesday in "Hospital Pediatrics," a medical journal for pediatric care. They indicate that the number of kids hospitalized for COVID-19 were inflated by at least 40%.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, and her colleague Amy Beck, an associate professor of pediatrics, explain the discrepancy in a commentary that accompanied the studies.

"Taken together, these studies underscore the importance of clearly distinguishing between children hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 found on universal testing versus those hospitalized for COVID-19 disease," they wrote. The reported hospitalization rates "greatly overestimate the true burden of COVID-19 disease in children."

Gandhi told New York magazine that they believe the over-counts aren’t limited to the Golden State.

Although both studies were conducted using California hospital data, "there is no reason to think these findings would be exclusive to California. This sort of retrospective chart review will likely reveal the same findings across the country," she said.

In one study that examined the 117 pediatric patients admitted to a Northern California hospital during the nine-month period between May 10, 2020 and February 10, 2021, the authors concluded that 53 of them "were unlikely to be caused by SARS-CoV-2" although they tested positive for the disease.

That resulted in a 45% overcount.

The second study was conducted from May 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2020 at the fifth-largest children's hospital in the United States. Of the 146 patients testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 during that five-month period, 58 (40 percent) had no COVID symptoms prior to hospitalization.

Dr. Scott Atlas served on former President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, and has promoted keeping kids in school from the beginning, after observing that they pose little risk to either themselves or others.

"We are the only country of our peer nations in the Western world who are so hysterical about reopening schools," Atlas said at an August 2020 Florida press briefing. "We seem to be the only country willing to sacrifice our children out of fear."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., used Atlas on a statewide tour pushing local boards to open their schools.

"We have the data," Atlas said in various ways during those press conferences. "There is extraordinarily low risk to children.”

As a result, schools in the Sunshine State reopened to in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year. But states like New York, New Jersey, and California have remained closed.

Although most are planning to open in the fall, school-age children have experienced emotional issues in addition to falling behind in education.

Even in Florida, where schools opened last year, some kids are having issues in school districts that maintain social distancing and mask mandates.

A video of a 10-year-old boy, later identified as John Provenzano, went viral when he eviscerated his Martin County, Florida school board for insisting on continuing its district-wide mask mandate.

He indicated that students weren’t allowed to play on the playground or engage in student council, and were forced to wear masks outside in physical education classes.

While students are required to mask up, John said his teacher normally sits at her desk maskless.

"Three weeks ago I ran into my teacher outside of school," John described a particularly poignant moment. "She didn’t even recognize me, because she’s never seen my face before."

But it’s not just school closures.

Life and politics changed dramatically as a result of COVID, making the virus a far greater societal and political issue than it is a medical one.

In an example of the tail wagging the dog, a powerful teachers union reportedly dictated the terms under which schools would reopen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And last year, senior Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn whispered in a private comment — one that "campaign officials believed but would never say in public" — that "COVID is the best thing that ever happened to" Biden.

In an effort to "never let a serious crisis go to waste," the pandemic suddenly made everything possible by claiming they "follow the science."

Longshot elections were won, teachers got a year off with pay, and online merchants like Amazon made a killing while Main Street slowly died.

America must realize that there’s nothing "normal" about "the new normal."

We have to return to the true normal represented by "the land of the free and the home of the brave."

We did it before; we can do it again. It’s in our DNA.

