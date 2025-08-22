Democrats' Plan for Success: Don't Be American

As Democrats continue taking the wrong side on 80/20 issues, they’re becoming less relevant each day.

But they have a plan for success: If they can just discard the foundational principles that distinguish the United States from all other countries in the world, they can once again return to power.

A recent New York Times op-ed submits that "the left can't win without a new Constitution,” and specifically calls for getting rid of the Senate and the Electoral College, and packing the Supreme Court.

The column is essentially Ross Douthat's interview of Osita Nwanevu, a contributing editor at the New Republic and the Democratic Institutions fellow at the Roosevelt Institute.

He claims that "Donald Trump's election shows not just that American Democracy is in danger, but that it doesn’t really work at all."

Trump not only won an overwhelming number of electoral votes, 312 to Kamala Harris' 226, but also received more than 2 million popular votes than his Democratic rival, and was declared the winner. If that's not democracy, what is?

Nwanevu continued, "What the country needs isn’t just a new policy agenda; it might need the kind of constitutional revolution — from adding new states, to packing the Supreme Court — that some Democrats already flirted with under Joe Biden."

In short, he wants to rewrite the U.S. Constitution and reject the organizational framework that has helped America and Americans succeed for more than 200 years.

But Nwanevu isn't alone. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is pretty much onboard with this, according to Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network.

She posted a video from last week where the Texas Democrat "tells a crowd in Martha's Vineyard that 'once the Democrats get control,' they must 'get bold' by expanding the Supreme Court, passing 'ethics' reform, and eliminating the filibuster."

Severino closed with this "Translation: The Democrats will run the same playbook — undermining the Supreme Court and our Constitution — in order to push through their policy objectives."

Far-left author and pundit Molly Jong-Fast had a "More Cowbell" moment this week for those who remember the classic "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch.

When Joe Scarborough observed that Democrats have been losing ground to Republicans in all 30 states that track voter registration, her answer was that the party needs to swing even further to the left.

She believed that Democrats needed to emulate leftists who weren’t afraid to show their true colors, and began listing them: "Chris Murphy, Sherrod Brown, Zohran Mamdani," she said, adding, "AOC."

Former Barack Obama staffer Ben Rhodes seemed to puck up on that idea, and called New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who's a full-blown commie, the future of the Democratic Party.

"Democratic leaders refusing to endorse Mamdani are, quite literally, afraid of the future of the party. Shameful given the moment we are in," Rhodes said.

In addition to supporting socialism in all its forms, Mamdani is an extreme anti-Semite, and supports the pro-Palestine, anti-Israel slogan, "globalize the intifada."

Sure, go with that. Instead of becoming more mainstream, they’re getting nuttier.

More cowbell.

It's clear that their objectives have nothing to do with the success of either the United States or of American citizens. Their only goal is for the Democratic Party to accumulate more power over the people.

And if they're going to acquire more power and turn the United States into something unrecognizable, it's a safe bet that they won't stop at eliminating the Senate and the Electoral College, or Congress gaining control of the Supreme Court.

Our fundamental freedoms that are guaranteed under the Bill of Rights would also be at risk.

We can say goodbye the First Amendment freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of the press. The Biden administration already attempted to restrict those rights during his time in the White House.

The Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms would also be at risk. We can forget about private ownership of firearms — they'd be forbidden.

For all the Democratic Party's talk of "saving our democracy," their vision would destroy the greatest, most successful democratic republic in world history.

Back in the 1800s, the Whig Party failed as the result of internal divisions, primarily over slavery, ultimately leading to the creation of the Republican Party.

And now today, the Democratic Party's support for un-American policies would destroy their own party and ultimately bring the GOP to greater popularity.

Keep it up.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.