Today, After the D.C. Double Murder, 'We Are All Jews'

The stunning murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers as they were leaving a Washington, D.C. Jewish Museum Wednesday evening should have shocked the nation as being an act so repulsive that goes against the grain of everything America stands for.

The accused gunman, Chicago native Elias Rodriguez, 31, was detained by security guards when he walked into the museum after the shooting. While being led out he began chanting, "Free, free Palestine."

The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, were a young couple about to be engaged.

How could this happen in America?

It really all started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists swept into Israel and attacked civilians, murdering parents in front of children, children in front of parents, raping elderly women and toddlers, beheading children and burning infants alive.

The acts were so grotesque, so unconscionable, leftists blamed it all on Israel, and mainstream media began picking up on that theme.

And the events that followed, and especially how the media portrayed those events, made Wednesday's double murder inevitable, surmised Saul Sadka, an Israeli author and Bible scholar. Here are just a few of his observations.

Four months after the October 7 attack, an apparently mentally unstable person named Aaron Bushnell went to the Israeli Embassy and lit himself on fire. He was called a "hero" by large parts of the population for this idiotic "pro-Palestinian" act.

College campuses across the country erupted in anti-Israel, anti-Jew, pro-Hamas demonstrations. They occupied buildings and denied Jewish students entry into their classrooms, while shouting "Free Palestine," and "Death to Israel."

The student visas of foreign student-rioters such as Syrian-born Mahmoud Khalil, a self-described "Palestinian refugee," yet mainstream media and Democrats took the side of the rioters.

Meanwhile, a crazed antisemite named Cody Balmer attempted to take the life of Jewish Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro by setting fire to the governor's mansion in the middle of the night. Legacy media all but buried the story, assuring that more attacks would follow.

"When, just the day before the [D.C. double-homicide], endless mainstream media outlets published the obvious lie that Israel was about to kill 14,000 babies, attacks on Jews became even more inevitable," Sadka wrote .

And then in the middle of all this a pampered, Ivy League-educated kid named Luigi Mangione made assassination a form political expression, when he calmly approached a health insurance executive and shot him in the head — and he became a hero among the left for doing it.

Instead of being repelled by the act, he acquired a long string of admirers.

What happened Wednesday night was inevitable.

Through it all, Democrats from former President Joe Biden on down ignore antisemitism, and claim that the "real" enemy to democracy, civility, and "the red, white and blue" is white supremacy — that and "Islamophobia."

Meanwhile, legacy media claims to be at a loss as to how an attractive young couple, about to become engaged, could have been matter-of-factly assassinated.

A headline in yesterday's New York Times claimed, "F.B.I. Seeks Motive After 2 Israeli

Embassy Aides Are Killed."

The FBI is seeking a motive? Really?

No, the FBI knows exactly what the killer's motive was, and The New York Times is making excuses because they don't want to face the truth that's right there in front of their eyes. The motive was hate — hatred of Jews, hatred of Israel.

And that sort of hatred is not merely ugly — it's un-American.

In the closing days of World War II, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds was the senior noncommissioned officer-prisoner at a German prisoner of war camp. One day a German officer instructed him to separate all the Jewish service members in the camp.

When the officer returned, he found all the POWs assembled in front of their barracks.

The German officer asked why all the prisoners were assembled, and not just the Jews. Edmonds replied, "We are all Jews."

The officer drew his pistol and threatened Edmonds' life, but the American never wavered from his story: "We are all Jews."

If we're going to conquer the hatred that's taken over America today, that has to be our attitude, our response, and what we feel in our hearts. We need to emulate Sgt. Edmunds. It's the only moral, American response.

Today, "We are all Jews."

