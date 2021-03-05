In a Year's Time, Half the Democratic Party Will Be Missing Trump

The Republican Party has a new secret weapon for taking back the House and Senate in 2022, and returning the White House to GOP hands in 2024. That secret weapon is Joe Biden.

One of Biden’s initial acts as president was to rescind his predecessor’s declaration of a state of emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, and to halt border wall construction — and by that act Biden created a border security crisis.

This week while Biden was calling the governors of Texas and Mississippi "Neanderthals" for ending their mask mandates, and warning Americans to avoid travel in those states, his administration was releasing more than 100 COVID-positive illegal border crossers into U.S. communities.

And it gets worse. Other actions taken by the administration place the safety of Americans at risk also, according to former senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) advisor Jon Feere.

"The Biden Administration has locked ICE's public safety alert account (@ICEalerts) which informed the public about fugitive criminal aliens," he tweeted. "The account had been up since 2013, and largely developed by ICE under the Trump Administration."

Feere surmised that "It seems the Biden Admin locked @ICEAlerts because if you were to report the location of one of these dangerous aliens to ICE, it would become too obvious that these assaulters, drug dealers, thieves, and drunk drivers are now allowed to go free under Biden's policies."

In other words, if you’re not aware that a danger exists, that means it doesn’t, at least according to the Biden administration.

There are now thousands of illegal border crossings per day.

Nevertheless, earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted that there was no state of emergency at the border.

"I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing," he said. "And we have our resources dedicated to managing it."

And they’re "managing it" by releasing COVID-positive illegal border crossers into the U.S., and not informing the public of the location of dangerous fugitive criminal aliens.

The border situation has reached the point where even CNN reported it as a "crisis."

"CNN has obtained internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) documents revealing an emerging crisis at the border, even as the Biden administration refuses to call it a crisis," CNN host Jake Tapper reported Wednesday.

"The documents reveal a growing trend of unaccompanied children coming into the U.S., overwhelming facilities during a pandemic. And on average children are remaining in Border Patrol custody longer than the law permits."

One day later it got worse.

The Washington Post’s Nick Miroff reported Thursday that "ICE officials told staff today that the number of families and minors arriving is expected to be highest in 'over 20 years' and the government will use hotels in McAllen, El Paso and Phoenix if it runs out of space for families at ICE rapid-processing hubs."

In times of crisis, both real and perceived, Americans have typically turned to the White House for answers and reassurance. But the president has, for the most part, been AWOL.

We’re already into March and Biden has yet to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress — even though he’d suggested it would take place in February, when they’re typically given.

On January 14 he said he would discuss his COVOD relief plan "Next month, in my first appearance before a joint session of Congress," adding "I will lay out my ‘Build Back Better’ recovery plan."

Most recently, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that he would deliver it after Congress acts on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, “about mid-March,” she said.

Biden also broke a 100-year record for not holding press briefings on his own. CNN reported that "an analysis of the past 100 years shows President Biden’s 15 most recent predecessors all held a formal solo press conference within 33 days of taking office. Biden has not and it’s day 42."

And as of today, it’s day 44 and still counting.

The president did conduct a virtual event Wednesday with “friendly” participants — the House Democratic Caucus.

At the close of the meeting Biden told his fellow Democrats, "I'm happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do…"

At that point the White House cut the feed, suggesting his handlers didn’t want him answering any questions.

When Trump took the stage at CPAC-2021 in Orlando Sunday, he asked the group gathered for the weekend conference, "Do you miss me yet?"

The audience’s roar made it obvious that the crowd of conservatives did indeed miss him.

And by CPAC-2022, half the Democratic Party may miss him also.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.