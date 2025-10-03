While Senate Dems Close the Govt, House GOP Propose Solutions

Today marks day-three of a government shutdown, introduced because Democrats rejected the idea of continuing to fund the federal government at the same rate they agreed to last time.

The government partially shut down Wednesday when the House-approved continuing budget resolution failed to meet the 60-vote threshold required in the Senate.

Because the nay votes were all cast by Democrats, it’s being referred to as the "Schumer shutdown," after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Even The Associated Press blamed it on Democrats: "Democrats voted for a shutdown," the AP stated. "Now they have to find a way out."

But while Senate Democrats are digging in their heels to cover healthcare costs for illegal aliens, House Republicans are at least coming up with a solution to make Congress pay for their own shutdowns.

Rep. Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican, introduced a resolution that would prevent federal lawmakers from receiving compensation during government shutdowns, and prevent them from receiving back pay afterwards.

"Members of Congress have a constitutional duty to fund the government’s essential functions," Norman said in a press release.

"If Congress fails to meet that obligation, we should not expect taxpayers to continue paying us for inaction. No one else in America would get paid for failing to fulfill their duties — Congress should face the same principle."

The bill was introduced Tuesday, one day prior to the shutdown.

Norman believes the shutdown was totally avoidable had lawmakers cared more about doing their job and less about playing politics.

"When families, small businesses, and workers fall short, they don’t have the luxury of collecting a paycheck for unfinished work," Norman continued.

"Washington ought to be no different. Accountability is not optional. It is the foundation of public service, and Congress must be held to the same standard as the people we represent."

So far the resolution has six cosponsors, all Republicans: Reps. Jack Bergman of Michigan, Elijah Crane of Arizona, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Robert Latta of Ohio, and Cory Mills of Florida.

However, the resolution is presented in the form of a proposed constitutional amendment, because of other constitutional constraints.

Article I, Section 6 provides that lawmakers must be paid for their services: "The Senators and Representatives shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States."

In addition, the 27th Amendment provides that changes in compensation cannot take effect until after the following congressional election: "No law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened."

The problem with constitutional amendments is their rarity.

Amendment 27, referred to above, is the last amendment ratified — on May 7, 1992 — more than 33 years ago.

And the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first proposed in Congress in 1923.

Statutes, however, are more common — maybe too common.

On July 4 President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) into law, and exactly two weeks later he signed the Genius Act.

Given the rarity of constitutional amendments, it would have a far greater chance of success to propose a federal statute that does the same thing — to cut off the salaries of lawmakers during government shutdowns.

They can and should also promote the constitutional amendment, but in the meantime they can get the bill passed and signed into law.

The constitutional concerns don't appear to be insurmountable.

Article I, Section 6 simply says they have to be paid.

If government is shut down, they're arguably not doing much.

And Amendment 27 merely says the change won't go into effect until after the next congressional election.

It may not be enough to pass review by the Supreme Court, but we won't know until they try.

In the meantime, some members of both parties are voluntarily giving up their congressional salaries during the shutdown.

They include:

Rep. Sherri Biggs, R-S.C.

Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Oregon

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif.

Rep. John James, R-Mich.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla.

And if other members of Congress, people like Chuck Schumer or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also of New York, feel the pain that our military heroes feel during shutdowns, maybe they won’t be so cavalier about closing up shop over politics.

Maybe, just maybe, they'll start working for the American people instead of themselves.

Maybe they'll stop working to feed their own ego.

Maybe. But we won’t know unless we try.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.