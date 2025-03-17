Trump Battles Judiciary Unafraid

Just as feverishly as President Donald Trump and his team are working to return America back to the image of its Founders, some members of the federal judiciary are working just as hard to retain the woke image its recently acquired.

But in the most recent example a federal district judge was playing checkers; the White House responded in 3-D chess.

One of Trump’s central campaign promises made last year was to make America safe again, by deporting illegal aliens, especially MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members who've terrorized many areas of the United States.

The first two flights of such gang members departed Saturday, one headed to Venezuela, the second to Honduras, under the authority of a little-known 18th century law — the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

That evening U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, an Obama appointee sitting in the Washington, D.C. District Court, signed an order blocking the deportations.

But lawyers told him the flights were already in the air.

He then ordered that the flights return to the United States.

Instead, Trump brought a 19th century precedent back to life.

When President Andrew Jackson disagreed with the 1832 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Worcester v. Georgia, which prevented the government from enforcing its laws on the Cherokee territory, he ignored it.

But in Trump’s case it wasn’t as though he was a rogue president by disregarding the judge’s order — Boasberg never included it in his written order.

It was totally verbal, prompting Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, a conservative Trump ally, to tweak the nose of Judge Boasberg.

"Oopsie…," he posted on X. "Too late."

Less than two hours later Bukele reported that the flights arrived safely in El Salvador on Sunday morning.

"Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country," he said. "They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable)."

Bukele added that "On this occasion, the U.S. has also sent us 23 MS-13 members wanted by Salvadoran justice, including two ringleaders.

"One of them is a member of the criminal organization’s highest structure."

Shortly after his reelection last month, Bukele addressed the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), hosted annually by the American Conservative Union.

This, in turn, is chaired by Newsmax TV contributor Matt Schlapp.

"The people of El Salvador have woken up, and so can you," Bukele told the largest annual gathering of conservatives in the U.S.

The Salvadoran president also implored U.S. conservatives to "put up a fight" against the "global elites" to take back the United States.

In truth, we are taking it back, despite the cries and screams from the left, legacy mainstream media, and from Democratic politicians.

As for the judge, he knew he’d been bested.

"Once they’re out of the country," Boasberg said in defeat, "there’s little I could do."

When it comes to meeting the gambits delivered by left-wing judges, it’s check and mate.

Shall we play another game?

