Watch Liberals Squeal as Musk Tries Putting Fun Back in Social Media

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted Thursday that Twitter’s next board meeting would be something beyond the ordinary.

He posted a meme showing him peering behind a cloud of smoke while holding a blunt in his left hand. The caption reads, "Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit."

Musk, who has an estimated net worth of around $273 billion as of April 2022, has been throwing out hints about a Twitter move for a couple weeks.

On March 25 he tweeted, "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” and then asked, "Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

He attached a poll and added, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Of the more than 2 million votes, a significant majority of respondents — 70.4% — said Twitter does not practice free speech.

A few days later conservative documentary filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza replied, "Tweets are fine @elonmusk but you can dramatically change the political and cultural landscape this way."

And he listed three suggestions, the first being, "1. Buy and take over a major social media platform."

Musk replied, "Interesting ideas," and he followed through on that one.

On Monday Musk announced that he’d acquired 9.2% of Twitter’s shares, making him the social media giant’s largest shareholder.

Shortly after the acquisition, shares in Twitter jumped 26%.

That afternoon "Money Talk with Melanie" host Melanie Collette mused on Newsmax TV’s "American Agenda," that maybe it would open an opportunity for former President Trump to return to the platform.

Lawyer and GOP strategist Ford O’Connell agreed, and said this could be "a watershed moment for free speech."

The following day those predictions appeared to be on the verge of coming true, when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that he was appointing Musk to its board of directors.

"I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board," Agrawal said in a tweet.

"He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term."

On the heels of the announcement, other Twitter users flooded Musk with ideas, chief among them echoing Collette that Trump should return to the platform.

But the most intriguing one came from conservative actor James Woods.

"Dear @elonmusk, welcome to Twitter. I join millions of users in hoping your presence will restore integrity to this once valuable forum. Two thoughts:" Woods tweeted, then listed as follows:

"Remove all politically motivated algorithms from the site," and

"Make people have to use their real identities to end abuse."

Author, political commentator and host of The Rubin Report Dave Rubin had a thought just on the algorithm issue.

"What if @elonmusk bought 9.2% in Twitter not to fix it, but rather to expose the insane ways the algorithm and activist employees have been manipulating us?" he wondered.

"Maybe he can find out who at Twitter censored the Hunter Biden story?" he added.

But it was the reaction from the left that really made it fun.

Journalist Andy Ngo observed that "Leftist Twitter employees have taken to social media to complain about @elonmusk becoming the company's largest stakeholder. They are angry about the company's leftist culture potentially being challenged."

Specifically, one employee complained that Musk was about to take away his "free speech" — and he was handing in his resignation.

The message from failed New Jersey 2020 Congressional candidate Hector Oseguera, who described himself as a "Hudson County Progressive," was short, but not so sweet:

"Elon Musk must be stopped," was all he said, which can be taken in a number of ways, none of them civil.

Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms used to be fun. They were a way to keep up with friends and family, make new friends, and engage in an occasional spirited debate.

If the debate bent your nose out of shape you were free to block that person.

But then the managers started removing the fun by controlling the debate. If you were a progressive leftist the stage was yours. If you were a traditional conservative you had to be watched.

Then they took their self-appointed role as debate moderator up a notch and started fact-checking the media.

The next step was to control the elections. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election to defeat Trump.

It’s going to be a long arduous road to get back to normal. Even if we can never return, it’s going to be fun watching Elon Musk at least try while the liberals squeal in terror.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.