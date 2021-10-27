Biden Neglecting His No. 1 Job — Protecting Americans

While President Joe Biden busies himself accumulating power over Americans and turning the country into a bankrupt socialist cesspool, he’s ignoring something that was primary in his predecessor’s mind — protecting the American people.

Relatives and loved ones of Americans held hostage abroad sent a letter to Biden asking him to do his job and bring them home as promised.

The letter, delivered Monday, was signed by dozens of relatives questioning the Biden administration’s commitment to rescue their loved ones.

They suggested that the administration appeared to be getting "bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us."

The letter continued, "We need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family members are not empty. Now is the time for action. Now we need you to bring our fellow Americans home."

The issue of American citizens left in Afghanistan has been marred by Biden’s broken promises to the American people as well as outright lies.

During an August 18 interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Biden promised that U.S. troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans had safely exited the country.

He broke that promise less than two weeks later. After a chaotic withdrawal of forces, Biden claimed that he had left approximately 100 American citizens stranded in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Until late last week administration officials repeated the claim that the number left behind was "around 100," despite reports from sources on the ground stating otherwise.

The administration now puts the number at close to 400, according to a senior congressional source who was briefed Thursday by the State Department.

"We now know this administration repeatedly lied to the world about the citizens of our country it abandoned in Afghanistan," said Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., to the Washington Free Beacon. "But it did something even worse: It broke a sacred bond of trust between Americans and their government. This isn’t close to over."

Government’s primary obligation is to protect its citizens. Former President Donald Trump understood that.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson listed the top 25 accomplishments of the Trump administration — most of them directly benefitting the American people. But one not listed that he was most proud of was brokering the release of Americans held hostage in foreign countries.

In August 2020 Trump announced that "we brought back over 50 hostages from over 22 different countries," adding that "we are very proud of the job we did."

And unlike Obama, he did it without shipping pallets of cash to rogue regimes.

He did it instead through a change of policy and focus, according to experts.

"What has changed under the Trump administration is the level of personal interest and engagement from the President. Trump has made it clear that he views the return of American hostages as a priority and regularly touts his success," said Joel Simon, who wrote on ransoms and hostage-taking.

"The hostage families I speak with appreciate the attention the president gives the issue, but some policy experts worry that the same attention could increase the risk by making clear the potential value of American hostages."

But while Trump’s focus was on helping Americans abroad, Biden was focused on getting troops out of Afghanistan at all costs so that he could spike the football by bragging that he ended a 20-year war.

"We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety," Biden said. "That number is more than double what most experts thought were possible."

Unfortunately, most of those 120,000 evacuees were Afghan nationals, largely unvetted.

He left hundreds of Americans behind.

Biden also described the withdrawal of forces as an "extraordinary success." But in truth he didn’t put an end to hostilities — he increased tensions in the region and turned Afghanistan into a giant petri dish promoting the growth of terrorism.

The late novelist Octavia Butler cautioned her readers to "choose your leaders with wisdom and forethought" in her book, "Parable of the Talents."

She explained that:

"To be led by a coward is to be controlled by all that the coward fears.

"To be led by a fool is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool.

"To be led by a thief is to offer up your most precious treasures to be stolen.

"To be led by a liar is to ask to be told lies.

"To be led by a tyrant is to sell yourself and those you love into slavery."

With Biden, Americans are arguably governed by all five: a coward, a fool, a thief, a liar and a tyrant.

