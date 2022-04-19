Joe Biden Is Taliban's Best Apologist Yet

If the Taliban is as evil as everyone says, why is Joe Biden supporting it?

Since at least September, Senate Republicans have called on the White House to designate the group as a "foreign terrorist organization."

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in September, GOP senators said the "current version of the Taliban government presents a significant threat to the United States."

The letter continued, "Since reestablishing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban resumed the same murderous and oppressive habits that characterized their leadership tenure prior to the arrival of U.S. forces in 2001."

The atrocities they commit upon U.S. citizens, legal residences, and our allies are well-documented.

Most recently, American humanitarian aid worker Safi Rauf and his brother Anees Kahlil, a green card holder, were finally released April 1 by the Taliban after being held captive for 105 days.

"It was not an arrest, it was a kidnapping," Anees Kahlil said.

"Safi was tortured," he continued. "I could hear them from a distance, 11 people were beating him and I was dragged from his room to a different room with five people, they hit me they dragged me. (But) we never gave up."

They’re just two of hundreds of Americans that the Taliban is detaining. Nonetheless, Biden administration officials have referred to the Taliban as "business-like" and "cooperative."

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been begging western nations — primarily the United States — for weapons to ward off Russia’s unprovoked attack on his country.

Biden’s response has been slow and miserly at best — too little, too late. On the other hand, without their asking, Biden made the Taliban the 28th largest air force in globally by handing over military aircraft that includes:

110 helicopters

60 transport/cargo planes

20 light attack planes

18 intelligence/surveillance planes

We also gave the Taliban a large number of ground vehicles, including:

42,604 tactical vehicles

22,174 humvees

8,998 medium tactical vehicles

1,005 recovery vehicles

928 mine-resistant vehicles

189 armored tanks

Zelenskyy has also asked for light to medium weapons. Maybe the Taliban will lend him what Biden left in Afghanistan, which includes:

358,530 rifles

126,295 pistols

64,363 machine guns

25,327 grenade launchers

12,692 shotguns

9,877 RPGs

2,606 howitzers

Additionally, Biden bequeathed 162,043 communication radios and 16,035 of the latest generation in night vision goggles to the Taliban, all of which Zelenskyy would love to get his hands on.

As a final insult, the United States offered Afghanistan $308 million in "humanitarian assistance" in January, despite it being under Taliban control — the same Taliban that’s holding U.S. citizens.

The Associated Press reported that the aid "will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services," according to White House national security council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Sure it will. She also said that the funding "will flow through independent humanitarian organizations." We already know what they feel about humanitarian aid workers.

One was just released after 105 days of captivity and torture.

The Tehrik-e Taliban of Pakistan (TTP) has been designated a foreign terrorist organization since Sept. 1, 2010 — but not in Afghanistan, which is also referred to as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

It all begs the question: just how much of Hunter’s artwork did they buy?

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.