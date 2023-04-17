Maybe Concentrate Less on the Leaker, More on the Message

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., condemned the Biden administration on Thursday for treating a 21-year-old national guardsman who leaked sensitive national secrets "like a traitor and criminal."

But instead of elevating the leaker, we should be condemning the information contained in the leak.

She tweeted, "Jake Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Greene’s tweet "one of the most irresponsible statements she could make."

He explained that "If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail."

Greene compared Teixeira to former U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was disciplined and relieved of command in 2021 after criticizing America’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We have now found out from a supposed 21-year-old National Guardsman that there are American military troops on the ground in Ukraine. Is this another Stu Scheller who revealed the truth about the Biden Afghanistan withdrawal?" Greene asked.

But what was leaked?

Thursday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported that the documents Teixeira disclosed revealed that "this is not Ukraine's war. It's our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia.

"As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers. So this is not a regional conflict in Eastern Europe. This is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth."

He added that the leaker/whistleblower disclosed that "despite direct U.S. involvement, Ukraine is in fact losing the war. Seven Ukrainians are being killed for every Russian. Ukrainian air defenses have been utterly degraded. Ukraine is losing."

In addition to revealing America’d direct involvement in a losing war — one that has never been approved by Congress — Teixeira also disclosed troubling instances in which the government should have responded, but failed to,

The Biden administration was condemned when it did nothing to halt the progress of a Chinese spy balloon as it wound its way from Alaska, western Canada, and slowly continued across the continental United States earlier this year.

It occasionally paused over sensitive areas, apparently to collect data, and the balloon wasn’t destroyed until it reached the Atlantic, apparently completing its mission.

Documents that Teixeira disclosed revealed that United Stated was aware of four previous spy balloons launched by China — one of which flew over a U.S. carrier strike group, The Washington Post reported.

Not to whitewash Teixeira’s wrongdoing, but the Justice Department has been extremely hypocritical in similar cases.

Former Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman leaked contents of a private phone call between then-President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy. The call had national security implications and Vindman even later admitted that he falsified parts of the call summary.

He was never charged.

FBI Director James Comey violated policy by leaking memos containing classified information to the press through a third party.

But the DOJ chose not to prosecute.

An Inspector General’s report revealed that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe leaked classified information to the media.

The DOJ dropped the case shortly after he was charged.

Sen. Graham wasn’t the only member of Congress who criticized Greene for supporting the Ukraine leaker.

So did Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

"McCarthy’s top lieutenant is siding with one of the biggest traitors America has seen," the California Democrat said. “I’m sorry, Marge, being white, male, and Christian is not license to betray your country and put the lives of thousands at risk. But this wouldn’t be the first time she sided with traitors."

Like Graham, he should probably sit this one out — but for a special reason. Swalwell reportedly had an extended affair with a Chinese spy, but like the others, he got off scot-free.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even allowed him to remain on the House Intelligence Committee.

Swalwell may have forgotten, but Greene didn’t.

"Funny thing for an elected Member of Congress to say that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy while serving on the Intel Committee," she shot back.

"Do you miss her? Is that why you constantly make it so easy to dunk on you?"

No American should be happy when our security is breached or secrets are revealed, but when they reveal that government is lying to us and fail to fulfill its only responsibility — to protect Americans — we can condemn both the leaker and his message.

And when a 21-year-old who lives with his mom can do it, perhaps it reveals a flaw in the system.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.