Eliminating Al-Zawahri Discloses a Bigger Problem

Monday evening President Joe Biden announced that a U.S. drone strike took out al-Qaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri on Saturday.

While that was good news, it also revealed the existence of a more serious issue.

"Now, justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," the president told the nation in his televised remarks.

The CIA drone took Al-Zawahri out while he was standing on a balcony at a private residence in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan.

"He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11," Biden said, and "for decades he was the mastermind behind attacks on Americans."

They include al-Qaida's attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa in the 1980s, the bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen in 2000, and the attack on our homeland on Sept. 11, 2001 taking nearly 3,000 lives.

If true, the news is welcome. Arab News reported his death two years ago, suggesting that the Biden administration may be using this report to prop up the president's tanking approval rating three months before the midterms.

"Egyptian national Ayman Al-Zawahri, 69, has died in Afghanistan likely of natural causes, several sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan told Arab News this week, just days after reports of the Al-Qaeda leader's passing made the rounds on social media," the report said.

But in either case it begs the question what he was doing there in the first place. Afghanistan was, after all, al-Qaida's base of operations when it launched the 9/11 attack that turned three hijacked commercial airliners into guided missiles.

America got confirmation that al-Qaida was re-emerging Tuesday morning from John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council.

"We have multiple channels to communicate with the Taliban, and we're using those channels. We've made it very clear that this was a violation — not that we believe, not that we think — it was a violation of the Doha Agreement, which specifically says, and commits them to not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a safe haven or launching pad for attacks against the United States or other of our allies and partner," he said.

But this shouldn't have come as much of a surprise.

The vacuum created when the United States pulled up stakes was quickly filled by elements of al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

By early December, we knew that al-Qaida was actively trying to rebuild their presence in Afghanistan. And with American forces out, we lost most of our ability to keep a check on things and maintain control.

"We're probably at about 1 or 2 percent of the capabilities we once had to look into Afghanistan," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told The Associated Press.

The Taliban, which now controls the country, are enemies with the Islamic State. Accordingly, the Taliban found an ally in al-Qaida as ISIS-K also began moving in.

By early June it had gotten so out of hand that even the United Nations sounded an alarm.

The AP reported that "Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country . . . U.N. experts said in a new report."

The U.N. report added that neither the Islamic State nor al-Qaida "is believed to be capable of mounting international attacks before 2023 at the earliest, regardless of their intent or of whether the Taliban acts to restrain them."

We're now just five months away from 2023.

Kirby admitted yesterday that at the time of Saturday's drone strike, al-Qaida intended to resume its attacks on those they view as their enemies — including the United States.

"And clearly because Mr. Zawahri was not only there but was actively encouraging his followers to plot and plan attacks against American interests and the American homeland, that's a violation [of the Doha Agreement]," he said. "We made that very clear. And believe me, this strike, itself, sends a very strong message to the Taliban about our sincerity in meeting that commitment."

At a press briefing yesterday afternoon Kirby was asked "What did you think was going to happen" given that "You guys gave a whole country to a bunch of people who are on the FBI Most Wanted list?"

He replied, "I take issue with the premise we gave a whole country to a terrorist group…"

In truth, We didn't just hand a country to a bunch of terrorists as a result of the Keystone Cop-style pullout. We also armed them with more than $80 billion in advanced weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles — and aircraft.

We also threw in lots of snazzy uniforms so they could look really cool as they wreak havoc throughout the world.

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," as the saying goes.

In this case, the "stupid prize" may be another American embassy bombed, another U.S. Navy warship attacked, or another 9/11-style invasion of our homeland, taking thousands of American lives with it.

