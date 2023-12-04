Lowering Defenses Never Brings Peace

Yehuda Remer, a Texas-based orthodox Jew who acquired the nickname "The Pew Pew Jew" because of his strong support for the right to keep and bear arms, made the connection of preparing for war to maintain peace from the Bible.

In Genesis, Jacob was traveling to reconcile with his twin brother Elsav (Esau), who had sanctioned Jacob’s murder 20 years earlier.

To prepare for the meeting Jacob did three things: He sent gifts of livestock to Esau, he prayed to God, and he divided his people into two camps.

He thought, "If Esau comes and attacks one group, the group that is left may escape."

In short, Jacob wanted peace, so he prepared for war.

President Ronald Reagan also achieved peace by preparing for war, but dubbed it "Peace Through Strength."

That principle ultimately led to the end of the Soviet Union.

If you want peace, prepare for war.

Three months after President Trump took office he deployed a Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB, dubbed the "Mother Of All Bombs") to obliterate an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan near its border with Pakistan.

He didn’t have any major issues with terrorists after that.

Trump later had Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani killed with a drone strike. He didn’t have any issues with Iran after that, although Iran remembered the drone.

If you want peace, prepare for war.

President Biden took a different approach. In his first year, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists advised the new administration to redirect defense spending to climate change and biosecurity (pandemic preparedness).

They spoke; he listened. Shortly after that the Pentagon warned that climate change was threatening global security and made that a part of its mission.

Then military brass tackled white supremacy and made accommodations for transgender issues.

As for actual munitions, the U.S. Naval Institute reported last year that U.S. weapons arsenals were being dangerously depleted.

A year later nothing had changed. An Air Force general warned in July that the stockpile of both U.S. and NATO weapons was "dangerously low."

When you leave billions in military hardware to Afghan terrorists, then give billions more away to Ukraine without replacing any of it, that’s what happens.

When U.S. Naval forces were deployed to the eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea to lend support for Israeli-Hamas war, Iran didn’t forget that drone strike on Soleimani.

Last week the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, shot down an Iranian-made KAS-04 drone, launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen. That was the second such drone that the Navy destroyed within a month in the area for “violated safety precautions.”

On Sunday the same Iranian-backed rebels hit pay-dirt. They struck a U.S. Navy warship and several commercial vessels, using a drone and missiles.

If you prepare for peace, you can expect war.

The same principle — if you want peace, prepare for war — applies to personal defense, when politicians allow it.

The Kearney, Nebraska City Council approved a resolution giving it authority to ban firearms on all city property in early October.

The council also reminded private businesses that they could do the same by posting "gun free zone" signs on their property.

After voters objected, observing, in essence, that the only people who honor “gun free zones” are criminals, the city council reversed course.

That was Nebraska. Politicians in California aren’t that smart.

A man was thrown out of a bar in Pajaro, Calif. late last month after he initiated a fight with other patrons.

He went home and returned with a gun and started shooting the place up.

Sergio Carranza Ramos opened fire on the gunman. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni acknowledged that Ramos acted in self-defense. He would more-than-likely be dead had he not returned fire.

Two others in the bar were killed — a waitress and a patron. Several others were injured by the gunman before Ramos was able to react.

Nonetheless, Pacioni is charging him with a felony — carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Ramos wanted peace, so he prepared for war.

When the war came, Ramos shot the gunman, saving his life and the lives of others.

Yet he’s the one being punished.

If you want peace, prepare for war. It works for individuals as well as nations — when politicians allow it to work.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.