Is Monkeypox the DNC's 'Hail Mary' for the Midterms?

Just as COVID-19 is becoming a ho-hum issue among most Americans, a new public health boogyman is making the news — monkeypox.

"Everybody should be concerned about" monkeypox, Biden said in South Korea, while speaking with a group of reporters before he boarded Air Force One for Japan, Reuters reported. "We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do."

However, initial reports indicate that monkeypox isn’t easily transmitted from one person to another, and that ordinary smallpox vaccine, which is readily available, will protect humans from contracting it.

Enter Dr. Anthony Fauci. He apparently heard Biden’s warnings and accepted them as his marching orders, proving once again that he’s more politician than physician and public health official.

He told The New York Times late last month that although it’s reasonable to assume most vaccinated people are still protected, "durability of protection varies from person to person."

He added, "We can't guarantee that a person who was vaccinated against smallpox is still going to be protected against monkeypox."

And the mainstream media have been doing their part, publishing photos of hands, faces, and bodies covered with hideous rashes, pustules, ulcers, and other lesions.

Unlike COVID-19, there’s nothing particularly unique about monkeypox. It’s been around for decades — first identified in 1958 — and there was even a previous outbreak in the United States in 2003.

So why all the concern?

Could it be that, like Fauci, it’s more about politics than it is medical science.

Pundits, strategists, and pollsters have been predicting for months that the Democratic Party will get trounced in five months — and for good reason.

Every single issue that has the Biden White House’s has fingerprints on has been a total disaster — the economy, the Afghan withdrawal, energy, the southern border, COVID-19 response, Ukraine — everything.

Despite that dismal track record, an MSNBC columnist predicted recently that "Democrats' chances in the 2022 midterm elections are better than doomsayers predict."

The president has been rallying the troops also, and has most recently latched onto gun control as the key to winning big in November — despite the fact that gun control has never been a winning issue among American voters.

What if the Democratic Party plans to do with monkeypox this year what they did with Covid in 2020?

Each state that made Eleventh Hour election law changes to expand mail-in voting (to prevent infection) and limit election observers’ access to the polls (again, to prevent infection), ended up in the Democrats’ column.

Sounds crazy — the stuff of conspiracy theorists. But then a popular Twitter account that goes by the handle "Apocalypse Barbie" made some interesting observations and connections that she published in a thread:

The Nuclear Threat Initiative ( NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference in March 2021 to conduct a tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats.

The fictional exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox.

Timeline starts May 15 2022.

The first reported case if monkeypox was May 13th.

She concluded by posting a link to the study.

Of course it could all be coincidental — chances are probably good that it is all coincidence — but it’s nonetheless one of those things that make you go "hmm."

But with that in mind, it might still be wise for Republicans to be on guard for election officials who suddenly push for mail-in voting as opposed to voting in person — especially in battleground congressional districts and states.

As Daytona Beach businessman Jay Peery recently observed, "Monkeypox: the 'k' is silent."

Money. Money and power — that’s what elections are all about.

