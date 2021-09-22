May God Help Us: The Adults Are Back in Charge (Not!)

Our great, four-year long national nightmare is over — as the Biden administration would have you believe. Diplomacy is restored, immigrants are treated with dignity, and, as President Joe Biden has said, ''America is back!''

So how’s it working out?

Immigration

Gone are the days of kids in cages, which prompted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to travel down to a Texas detention facility so she could be photographed weeping at the chain-link fence surrounding the grounds.

Conditions were so precarious under President Donald Trump that Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, went on CNN to tell the president to fix the humanitarian crisis.

''Fix the damn thing,'' he said. ''What are we talking about here? You’re the president of the United States. Go down there.''

Biden put an end to all of that.

Instead of cages, an estimated 14,000 immigrants (and counting), mostly Haitian, have found shelter beneath the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. The overflow have constructed their own makeshift shelters, using whatever sticks, vegetation, and plastic garbage bags that’s available.

That’s not to say the administration has been lax. It reportedly provided them with some 20-40 porta potties — one for each 350-700 people.

Biden isn’t totally pro-open border, however.

In fact, the United States announced September 1 that it’s spending millions to build border facilities — so that Tajikistan can guard against the expected wave of fleeing Afghan refugees.

The administration believes that the Biden plan to address illegal immigration has been so successful, that while these events have been playing out, Vice President Kamala Harris took a break to flip the coin at the the annual Howard-Hampton football game.

Biden spent the weekend at the beach, after a grueling week of ignoring reporters’ questions, eating ice cream and putting another log on the fire.

Diplomacy

Democrats and the press criticized Trump’s hard-nosed business dealings to secure new international trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada, among others.

He also insisted that America’s NATO partners meet their defense spending obligations under the treaty.

That ''America First'' mentality isn’t Biden’s way. He made that clear in his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

''Our security, our prosperity, and our very freedoms are interconnected, in my view, as never before,'' Biden said. ''And so, I believe we must work together as never before.''

Countries of the world unite to ''Build Back Better'' for a new world order ... or something.

Well, maybe not all countries. Biden kept France in the dark about a deal he’d made to provide nuclear submarines to Australia — causing the Aussies to cancel a deal to purchase conventional subs from France.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Biden’s behavior ''unacceptable between allies and partners,'' and recalled the French ambassador to the United States for the first time since 1778.

Defense

On April 6, 2017, Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile attack on Syria in retaliation for its use of chemical weapons upon its own citizens two days earlier.

Later that month Trump approved an MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast, nicknamed the Mother Of All Bombs) dropped over an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan near its border with Pakistan.

At 21,000 pounds and 30 feet in length, it’s the largest ordnance in the U.S. arsenal short of a nuclear device.

In October 2019 Trump authorized the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and in January 2020 he approved the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

That’s not to say that Biden can’t be hard-nosed and tough as well. In response to an ISIS-K suicide bomber that killed 13 U.S. service men and women, he ordered an "over-the-horizon" drone attack on an ISIS-K terrorist. And killed 10 civilians — including seven children — instead.

Summing up, the Daily Mail ran this headline over the weekend: ''President Biden, 78, hits the beach as the Pentagon admits it killed seven kids in a drone strike, the French recall their ambassador, the FDA blows up his booster plans and 12,000 Haitian migrants set up camp under a bridge in Texas.''

In response, Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York tweeted, ''It's a great relief to know the adults are back in charge.''

So, what happened?

The founders never envisioned a government populated with professional politicians.

They imagined instead a government composed of successful farmers, merchants, former military and professionals who would contribute their experience to the country for a term or two.

Instead we got a government composed of people who couldn’t make it in the real world — people like Joe Biden.

But it’s not the politicians’ fault — it’s the voters’.

We mindlessly hire the same failures every two years thinking ''they have experience.'' But that ''experience'' consists of pushing the same failed policies — and building a larger and more unwieldy government in the process.

We have to vote for accomplished people — not successful politicians.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.