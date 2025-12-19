Old Habits Die Hard for Legacy Network News

Despite the fact that most people are now realizing that climate change isn't the emergency once believed, ABC News can’t let go of the idea that it may lead to the demise of the human race — or at least pose a problem for some lesser species.

In 2009 former Vice President Al Gore claimed that "there is a 75% chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during the summer months, could be completely ice-free within five to seven years."

Note the weasel phrases: "75 percent chance . . . could be."

And because of the disappearance of the northern ice cap, the polar bear was about to become extinct.

But it didn’t quite work out that way. There was an estimated population of 12,000 polar bears in the late 1960s. But as of 2023, there were only an estimated 32,000 bears.

That’s right, their population had nearly tripled.

But ABC News couldn’t let go of the notion that Earth was warming, so they uncovered some obscure findings that offered an alternate explanation — evolution.

Citing a study from the University of East Anglia, they believe that polar bears are "rewriting their DNA" — undergoing rapid genetic change in response to the impact of global warming.

"It's kind of the first time that we believe we've seen a mammal system such as the polar bear, where temperature has been the lead cause, and environmental stress at increased temperature, is impacting their DNA, their genome in real time," Alice Godden, the lead author of the study, told ABC News.

More weasel phrases: "It’s kind of . . . we believe."

The researchers claimed that if it weren’t for these changes to their genes, their DNA, up to two-thirds of their population would disappear by 2050.

"This unique group of polar bears is essentially rewriting parts of its own genome to survive," Godden said in a press release. She called the breakthrough "a desperate survival mechanism against melting sea ice."

It’s especially amazing that polar bears are able to achieve in a couple of decades what normally takes many thousands of years.

Or maybe there’s another explanation. Maybe the polar ice caps aren’t melting after all.

Two studies released this year indicate that although polar ice did, in fact, recede slightly for a brief period, it’s now rebounding at both poles.

This was the result of precise measurements made for more than a decade by NASA satellites called GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment).

So maybe the bears aren’t rewriting their DNA after all.

Maybe their population is increasing because they have a little more elbow room now.

Climate alarmists like Al Gore have been capturing public attention for more than half a century with tales of a coming ice age, global warming, acid rain, and holes in the ozone layer among their parade of "imaginary horribles."

Gore listed lots of "imaginary horribles" in his book, "An Inconvenient Truth."

But in 2016, more than 30,000 actual scientists countered all the noise coming from amateurs, saying that "catastrophic man-made global warming" was a complete hoax and a scientific lie.

Most recently, even Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has always been one of climate change's top proponents, has now placed the issue on the back burner and criticizes a "doomsday view," of the climate.

"People will be able to live and thrive on Earth for the foreseeable future," Gates said.

Nevertheless, it’s hard for some people, and some news outlets, to let go of the notion of catastrophic climate change, even if they have to accept the theory that a species can change its DNA within a few decades to support it.

If we could do that, guys today would have the intellect of a seasoned Albert Einstein, the body of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the debate skill of a William F. Buckley Jr. at nearly any age.

But the inconvenient truth is that we are who we are, and Al Gore's true "Inconvenient Truth" turned out to be, at best, an untested theory that didn't pan out and at worst, a hoax intended to acquire wealth and fame.

And either way, it's hard for some legacy news outlets to let go of something they'd preached for decades.

