Media: Look In the Mirror To Find the Cause of Election Interference

While the Biden administration and business leaders are accusing Georgia lawmakers of rigging its future elections, they’re ignoring the actual culprits.

Corporate mainstream news and social media giants are the real impediments to free and fair elections, so much so that they’ve become the propaganda arm of the Democratic National Committee.

For decades CBS News’ "60 Minutes" was one of network TV’s premier investigative news magazines. That came to a crashing halt Sunday when it aired a hit piece aimed at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Through its deceptive editing, the segment left viewers with the impression that the governor gave the Publix supermarket chain a license to dispense COVID vaccines in exchange for its large contribution to a DeSantis political action committee.

The director of the Florida State Division of Emergency Management (FLSERT) and the Palm Beach county mayor, both of whom are Democrats, said the "60 Minutes" report was blatantly false.

FLSERT Director Jared Moskowitz called the piece "absolute malarkey" and "utter nonsense," adding that "no one from the Governor’s office suggested Publix."

When CBS News claimed Moskowitz wouldn’t speak to “60 Minute” reporters, he gave them both barrels.

"I did speak with @60Minutes. Never said I didn’t. They were very nice, but I told them that the @publix story was 'bulls---'. Walked them through the whole process,” he tweeted.

"The fact that I didn’t sit down on 'camera' because I am responding to a 100 year emergency doesn’t change the truth," Moskowitz added.

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner agreed, adding "I watched the 60 Minutes segment on Palm Beach County last night and feel compelled to issue this statement. The report was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false."

It was so bad that even CNN questioned the story's veracity, stating that "beyond spotlighting the public finance records, ’60 Minutes’ never offered any substantive evidence to support the significant assertion and link the donation with the partnership."

Not all left-leaning media was skeptical, however.

Axios ignored the outrageous claims and concentrated instead on the governor’s reaction to them.

It called the situation "a political gift" to DeSantis, and claimed he was using it to seize "on a juicy chance to ingratiate himself with the GOP base by bashing the media."

And Axios may have a point. If CBS’s goal was to make DeSantis look bad, their reporting had the opposite effect and gave him nationwide coverage to boot.

"60 Minutes," however, continues to stand by its story, claiming they only cut the more substantive portion of their video (that exonerates the governor) "for clarity."

The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway suggested that the actual reason for the hit job was the “R” after DeSantis’ name, coupled with his refusal to follow the protocols of the Biden administration by placing seniors at the front of the vaccination line.

"60 Minutes ignores deadly scandals with [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom in order to try to invent one with DeSantis," she tweeted. "(Gasp: large grocery chain gives political contributions!) The FL Governor's real crime? Not following the hysterical lead of the propaganda press, thereby making them look bad."

Mainstream news outlets, however, remain silent while President Biden takes full credit for vaccine work that was started before he took office, or when he blames his predecessor for the escalating border crisis, and downplays former President Trump’s role in brokering the Abraham Accords, which are forming the basis for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Other than Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson, Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy, and Matt Lee, The Associated Press’ State Department reporter, anything the Biden administration says, news outlets run with.

Also making headlines is Georgia’s new election reform law, which the Biden administration refers to as “voter suppression.”

But Georgia’s new law is a common-sense measure that bears little difference from election laws already enacted in a majority of the states.

Nevertheless, after Biden denounced it as “Jim Crow on steroids,” a compliant media agreed, and the Major League Baseball Players Association moved the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver.

Major corporations like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola also fell into line with the administration’s claims and denounced the new law, prompting MSNBC to list those corporations that haven’t followed suit.

Doxing companies that haven’t gone along is hardly “journalism.” It’s political activism.

Social media is also playing a role.

Research psychologist Robert Epstein estimated that Big Tech swung some 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it wasn’t enough. So they vowed to do better in 2020. And they did.

Social media routinely “fact-checked” President Trump’s statements, and blocked the Hunter Biden laptop story, a blockbuster that that implicated Joe Biden and should have overwhelmingly swung the election in Trump’s favor.

That and similar actions that amount to political activism are the true cause of unfair elections in 21st century America.

If media outlets truly seek a culprit, they should look in a mirror.

