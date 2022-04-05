Terrorism Is Far from Dead, We Need a Plan

The world over, people who wield power are sitting in anticipation of what is widely held to be the inevitable — terror attacks during Ramadan.

Last week there were three deadly attacks in Israel. Analysts, security experts, heads of state are all preparing for more — on their turf, on their soil, on their watch, to the people for whom they carry responsibility. Not just Israel.

The embassies of the United Kingdom and of France, around the world, have issued warnings to their citizens not to travel unnecessarily.

In Kenya, the French embassy issued the following statement: “In the context of upcoming religious holidays (notably Easter and Ramadan), Kenyan police services are reporting an increased terrorist risk during the month of April in Kenya. It is therefore recommended that all people present in the country exercise extreme vigilance and stay away from any gathering during this period.”

The U.K. embassy issued a similar warning, highlighting a high risk of terrorism during religious holidays. Their statement read: “During this period, United Kingdom nationals are advised to be extremely vigilant.”

Ramadan has begun. The monthlong Muslim holiday started on Saturday, April 2nd and will continue through Sunday, May 1st. Ramadan, a monthlong fast from dawn to sunset, falls in the ninth month of the Muslim calendar. It is the holiest month in Islam and fasting during this month is an essential part of adherence to Islamic tradition.

One of the Five Pillars of Islam, the act of fasting is known in Arabic as “sawm.” Linguistically, it is the exact same word as the Hebrew term for fasting, “ztom.”

The rewards promised to those who fast are impressive. The month of Ramadan is supposed to be a month of introspection of prayer and of doing good deeds.

“Ramadan” is also a synonym or a name for God or Allah. That is why so very often we see the term referenced not as a standalone word but as “the month of Ramadan” so as not to confuse the two. The word Ramadan means scorching heat in Arabic. In other words, the essence of the Muslim God is scorching heat.

Perpetrating acts of terror during this period is not mentioned in the Koran.

And yet, this holy month has been turned into a time during which Muslim terrorists embrace the act of executing mass murderous plots against Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Terror during the month of Ramadan has become a jihadist custom.

Modern Jihadist terrorists believe that Ramadan is the time to intimidate, threaten, murder and force others to view Islam the way they view Islam. Examples of terror during Ramadan run into the dozens.

In 2017, for example, during the month of Ramadan, the Taliban — specifically a Taliban subgroup under the name Haqqani Brigade exploded a bomb in Kabul. That bomb killed 90 people and injured 400. Almost every victim was Muslim.

In the eyes of the terrorists this murderous act was a celebration of the month of Ramadan. The Haqqani Brigade is not alone, all jihadist groups share this perspective on the month of Ramadan.

They believe that during the month of Ramadan they are expected to make the ultimate sacrifice. The words “the ultimate sacrifice” is shorthand for suicide bombers, for laying down your life while fighting for the glory of Islam.

Muslim suicide bombers do not see themselves as committing the act of suicide. They see themselves — and are seen by other adherents to Islam, as “Shahid.” Suicide is a forbidden act in Islam. Similarly, in Christianity, suicide is called a “mortal sin.” So, the Jihadist suicide bomber is seen and sees his or her self as a martyr. Someone who dies in a battle for the honor of Islam.

The Jihadist Islamic perspective creates an “us versus them” dichotomy. If you do not support the methods of the Jihad, then you are an enemy of their form of Islam and therefore a target.

In their eyes, anyone who sees the world or Islamic tradition differently from them, is no longer a Muslim. For them, it really is all personal.

Al Qaeda, The Islamic State IS, formerly known as ISIS, the Taliban, they all invoke these ideas. It is how they recruit. It is how they teach. It is how they convince their Muslims that other Muslims are not true Muslims. It is how they create terrorists. And it explains how the month of Ramadan became the centerpiece of their Muslim mission.

As you might have noticed, the month of Ramadan does not regularly fall during the same period of time, or even during the same season, year after year. Islam functions on a lunar calendar. They have 354 days a year in contrast to the solar calendar, the calendar used in the Western world, which has 365 days a year.

A lunar month is approximately 29 days and 12 hours long. Every Muslim year is 11 days shorter than the same solar year. Hence, the different seasons.

Interestingly, although they are certainly fanatically observant practitioners of Islamic tradition, Iranians do not call it Ramadan. Instead, they call it “Ramazan.” In Farsi, the language of Persia, the letter “d” is pronounced like the letter “z.”

But do not be fooled by the pronunciation differences, a jihadist is a jihadist is a jihadist and adherence to tradition is the same.

Jihadists and their organizations are on the rise. The Islamic State and al Qaeda are recruiting again. We need to be aware of the dangers ahead. We need to plan accordingly.

The month of Ramadan is here — and we are in its sights. Each and every one of us wears a target on our back.