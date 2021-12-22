Will Israel Save the World From Iran on Its Own?

The United States and Israel are allies. They are in diplomatic and military sync on most issues. But there is one big divide between them, a wedge that is driving them apart. Not surprisingly, that wedge is Iran.

The United States has denied an Israeli request to fast-track two refueling airplanes.

That’s a more significant statement than it, at first, appears to be.

Almost one year ago the United States approved the sale to Israel of eight K-46 refueling planes at a total cost of $2.4 billion. The planes are scheduled to be delivered in 2024. It is the first time the United States has even permitted the sale of refueling planes — to anybody.

Changing delivery dates by advancing timetables happens all the time. The term that describes this process is “flipping the tail.” The supplier simply switches one delivery for another.

In this case, the United States, aka the supplier, has said that they cannot “flip the tail” because they were not given enough time to make the change. Israel, however, claims that they gave the U.S. plenty of time and that the United States is making excuses not to provide those K-46 planes. Actually, Israel has said that they sent the request not once, not twice, but three times.

Israel’s current fleet of refueling planes was grounded this year. While we do not know how many planes are in the Israeli fleet, we do know that the planes are old, 60 years old. The planes, called Rams, are repurposed Boeing 707s.

The early arrival of two, new, K-46 refueling planes is not a frivolous request. Those two planes would make it much easier for Israel to conduct a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities and defense systems.

It’s so obvious. It’s a strike we know is in the works and coming. The United States knows why Israel is requesting the planes. So — why reject the proposal? Why not make it easier for Israel to strike Iran?

The simple answer is that despite what we are told, the United States might not want Israel to attack Iran alone. Note, not that the United States does not want Israel to attack Iran. Rather, the United States does not want Israel to attack Iran alone. On its own. Without the participation of the USA.

Israel understands that the United States is looking at the situation from a broader perspective — a more global perspective than the Israeli perspective. But the United States needs to see the Israeli perspective, as well.

The United States needs to realize that Israel can be an effective threat against Iran and the mere threat could prevent Iran from achieving its nuclear goals. It’s the viable threat, even more than an actual attack. That might give Iran pause.

When it comes to Iran, Israel is the perfect, proverbial, “hair trigger.” A hair trigger is so sensitive that at any moment it, in this instance Israel, could be released. At any moment, Israel could strike out and hit targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran’s missile defense systems. At any moment.

If, or more probably when, Iran reaches the point of no return, Israel will have to strike. At that point, U.S. assistance will be helpful. Helpful in terms of technical and logistical assistance. Helpful in terms of intelligence and communication assistance. Helpful in terms of weapons, armaments and supplies.

Those in the know in Washington are pushing for the United States to provide Israel with THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Air Defense) rocket batteries which will add more security and supplement Israel’s Arrow Systems. If Iran were to counterstrike and attack Israel, these defense weapons would be essential.

Israel would also need more Bunker Buster Bombs. These are heavy munitions. They are necessary to break through the deep secure bunkers that house the Iranian nuclear program.

Most importantly, if the United States were to help Israel in an attack against Iran, their presence would lend international legitimacy to the operation. It would signify to the world that stopping Iran is not just an Israeli issue, that stopping Iran’s nuclear program will make the world safer.

In October, Israel hosted an air force exercise. The purpose was to invite countries who might help in an attack against Iran, either publicly and/or behind the scenes. The air forces of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Greece and India came to Israel. The UAE sent an air force commander. The Jordanian air force participated unofficially.

And just before these exercises, the U.S. Fifth Fleet trained with Israel.

Bottom line: The United States is conflicted. The U.S. knows that Iran’s nuclear objectives must be stopped. And stopped soon.

The United States has not yet figured out how much skin they want to put into the game plan. How involved, how openly involved, they want to be. How much to help Israel and how much to hold back.

Will Israel have to save the world from nuclear attack all on its own?