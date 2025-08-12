Mamdani Channels Outsider Image, Entices the Uninformed

It’s not Zohran Mamdani himself who scares me so much it’s the people supporting him who scare me even more.

The rapid and popular rise of this smooth talking, relative newcomer, anti-almost everything America is simply incomprehensible.

The more I speak to people, the more I hear that more and more New Yorkers — and even "out-of-towners," support Mamdani.

Mamdani has made his points of view very clear.

With him there no secrets, no mystery.

At the age of 33, whatever he has said or written on Twitter/X (a favored forum for his thoughts and convictions) are current.

They were neither composed nor penned that long ago.

I'm additionally baffled by those in the general population so willing to support him.

I'm also baffled by those who openly support this candidate's open hatred of Jews.

Yet even more baffling are the Jews who tell me that, this November, they plan on voting for Zohran Mamdani!

Given Mamdani’s views on just about everything, how or why could or would anyone who is Jewish even contemplate supporting him — let alone proudly announce their support for him.

He supports Hamas. On numerous occasions he has refused to condemn Hamas and their actions on Oct. 7, 2023. He will not condemn slogans, outright battle cries, like "Globalize the Intifada."

That alone should be enough to render him "non-kosher" for anyone of the Jewish faith — even those who enjoy their morning bacon and eggs.

He won’t condemn the murder of Jews and still there are many Jews of New York who support him. How and why did this lapse of judgment come about?

There is one qualification I must point out.

Of the amazingly large number of Jews looking forward to a city run by Mayor Mamdani, not one of them is an Orthodox Jew. This is not merely my personal, ad hoc, observation.

And while I have not found Orthodox Jews who support him, neither have the polls.

Here are some of the polling numbers:

According to a poll of 1453 adults — 152 of whom were Jewish, conducted between July 16th and July 24thof this year by Zenith Research/Public Progress Solutions Poll Mamdani will receive 43% of the vote, Cuomo 26%, Adams 15%, and Curtis Sliwa 9%.

More specifically, among Reform/secular Jews 55% would vote Mamdani.

Along an age breakdown, of people between 18 and 44 years of age, 67% would vote Mamdani. In the 45 and older group, only 25% would vote Mamdani.

According to a Quinnipiac poll, from Feb. 27th through March 3, 2025 - Mamdani was only getting 8% of the overall (not just Jewish) vote.

Continuing to analyze the general polls and the overall (again — not just Jewish) voters, in a Marist Poll of 3383 likely voters, conducted between May 1 and May 8, 14% said they would vote for Mamdani for Mayor.

In two months, he went up 6%.

412 likely Jewish Democratic primary voters were polled by the Honan Strategy Group during the same approximate period of May 15 through May18, 2025.

Their results were not surprising. Mamdani was rising but not winning among Jews.

It was Cuomo with 31%, Mamdani with 20% and Lander with 18% of the vote.

And if you approach it by denomination, looking only at one candidate, Zohran Mamdani: Orthodox Jews 0%, Conservative Jews 14% and Reform Jews 27% of the vote.

Of course, polls are not votes.

The only poll that really counts is on Election Day.

But these numbers shouldn't be ignored.

This kind of swing as determined by the July Zenith poll, placing Mamdani in first place with 43% of the Jewish vote — a whopping 17 points ahead of Andrew Cuomo is nothing short of mind boggling and scary.

The answers as to why any voter — no less a Jewish voter, would throw their precious democratic voice behind Mamdani can be paralleled to the popularity of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Young – different – attractive – articulate – passionate – and an outsider.

Too many people are disappointed with the status quo, old time party politics, andvright and left party lines. Being an outsider is considered a plus by many.

As an aside, outsider status was a significant factor in Donald Trump's electoral success.

Voters are not looking at policy.

They're not thinking about whether Mamdani's promises can even be turned into policy.

They are not looking at his past tweets or interviews or writings.

They are not looking at his experience.

Voters who side with Mamdani against their personal and collective interests are seeing something new and enticing.

It's the electoral equivalent of a marketing fad.

Something new that everyone is talking about. Mamdani! Mamdani! Mamdani!

A near ironclad rule in voting is that young voters, who as a rule compose a very small component of the larger actual vote, do not often register, ask for absentee ballots, or even go to the polls on Election Day. The exception to that rule was the first Obama election.

The figures we just saw show that older people and orthodox Jews have not been swayed by the Mamdani fad.

Mamdani’s message is everywhere on new media, on social media, where young, potential voters, get their information. On such media, his message is practically unchallenged.

If his message continues to go unchallenged and if young people actually do buck history and go out and vote, then Mamdani secures a landslide victory.

Democracy is a stable conservative movement — it does not marry well with temporary fads. It adjusts and changes slowly to avoid huge revolutions.

But today’s voting public — especially youth, demand immediate change.

That’s what makes Mamdani so enticing and so popular.

That’s the fight we need to wage — and wage quickly.

If this can happen in New York City, it can happen anywhere.

Time is running out.

Micah Halpern is a political and foreign affairs commentator. He founded "The Micah Report" and hosts "Thinking Out Loud with Micah Halpern," a weekly TV program, and "My Chopp," a daily radio spot. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern. Read Micah Halpern's Reports — More Here.