Israel: Unafraid and Here to Stay

This terror attack is simply terrible.

The brutality. The anger and the celebration. The inhumanity. The animalistic savagery. It turned my stomach. I watched those social media clips. I don’t recommend it for anyone, of any age.

The mass murder perpetrated in Israel, the behavior displayed by smiling Hamas terrorists, was subhuman. This was an organized mass murder of civilians. A mass murder of Jews in the Jewish State.

If you are plagued over the question of why these terrorists taped and then posted these horrific real time tapes of their butchery — it’s because you have a heart and a soul. They do not.

If you cannot comprehend how any human being can justify, or even side with the perpetrators of these atrocious acts, this atrocious behavior, the murder and the violence it is because you are guided by a moral compass. They are not.

Most real animals do not even behave as these Hamas terrorists behaved. Their savagery continued even after killing Jews. The celebrations of their mass murder were sickening.

These mass murderers, these terrorists and their leaders — spiritual, political and their supporters have a different and warped sense of right and wrong. The terror they perpetrated was pre-modern, even Medieval.

The murderers embraced their own behavior. They believe that they were right to kidnap an 85-year old woman, that there is nothing evil in taking a 2 -year old hostage. They believe that they are justified in mowing down at least 260 innocent concert partiers — just because they were Jewish.

They believe that their coordinated terror attack will strike a death blow to the heart of Israel. They think that this mass murder will send Israelis packing.

They are wrong!

There is a reason behind the madness of posting their videos to social media. Not a reason any sane person could even imagine. They do not care that the Western world will condemn their actions as unjust.

They don’t care at all about the Western world. They care only about their world — the Arab and Muslim world.

These Hamas terrorists and their Hamas handlers posted their clips in an organized attempt to galvanize and unite Arabs and Muslims around the world to join the battle against the Jews.

First, they want Palestinians in the West Bank to join. Next, they want Lebanon and Syria to join. Finally, they want the rest of the entirety of the Arab and Muslim world to join.

This Hamas model, which was undoubtedly and unequivocally designedby the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp, is now clearly laid out — for all Arabs to see and to be motivated to join. It is so very simple.

It is all about the math.

Overwhelm the Iron Dome. The Iron Dome is extremely limited. It can intercept only a few rockets at a time. It is powered by only so many anti-missile units and so many interceptors.

If enemies send over significantly more rockets than the Iron Dome can intercept, those rockets will overwhelm the system, get through and strike Israel.

At last count 6,000 rockets were launched at Israel. Many did not hit their targets. But the terrorists did not need too many to succeed. The numbers were simply overwhelming.

Overrun the border, the border crossing, the army base and the Jewish communities and towns situated near the border, the towns and communities that were attacked.

Massive numbers of terrorists swarmed across the border, and the fence and the wall and the crossing and the Israeli military base. The swarm of people was impossible to stop. It was the Sabbath and it was the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah — and it was manned by only a skeleton crew.

This is Iran’s style. It is part and parcel of their strategy. Swarming and overwhelming is a technique Iran has used — successfully used — against U.S. naval vessels in the Persian Gulf. They render U.S. naval vessels virtually powerless to respond and to confront swarming Iranian rubber speedboats.

As for those who lend support and justify this murderous behavior, those who embrace this barbarism — they are not just morally bankrupt, they are aiding and abetting mass murder.

And they are doing it because they, too, hate and despise Jews. Hate and despise Jews so much that they con themselves into believing that it is justified to murder Jews in any way, shape or form that presents itself. They call it self-defense.

The mass murder of innocents can never be justified.

Yes, bystanders have been killed by Israel. But first, Israel warned them and advised that they evacuate. Hamas told them that if they left, they, Hamas, would murder them. These civilians mean nothing more to Hamas leadership. They are human shields.

Hamas hides behind them, living in and near hospitals, residential neighborhoods and buildings, schools even near U.N. facilities. They are mass murderers and terrorists, responsible for the deaths not only of the Jews they despise, but of their own.

Know this: Israel will win. Israel has no choice but to win.

Know, also, that Israel will fight and win according to Israeli standards and the guidelines of Jewish morality. Israel will neither be weakened nor pressured to stop by the United States.

Understand that for Israel this is not an issue of revenge or retaliation. It is Israel standing firm and reminding their enemies — their many enemies — that Israel is here to stay. Israel is not afraid. It is those that attack the Jewish State who should be quaking with fear.