Loud Voices Against Israel Won't Prevail

We must listen to the silent voices.

Listen carefully – and you will hear their roar.

Despite the protesting anti-Israel mobs grabbing headlines as they occupy campuses across the United States and Europe, despite the traffic snarling pro-Palestine masses and those who, with no care for their historical significance, desecrate, destroy and deface our monuments – there are large number of people who simply and silently do not agree with their messages.

The voices of the silent are there. We need to find them and we need listen to them. Theirs are the voices that lend us hope as we watch the riots and endure the violence imposed on our world by virulent – and often ignorant, haters of Jews.

The average American does not agree with the protesters. The average American is appalled by the major inconvenience caused to their lives because of a loud, arrogant, anarchists. When sitting in traffic, when arriving late to work or to pick up their kids or getting to a doctor’s appointment, they silently seethe.

There is very little that New Yorkers agree on. Being inconvenienced as they rush through their daily lives is one of the few things that causes New York strangers to become comrades-in-arms.

Two famous Jewish New Yorkers got it right years ago when they spoke of “the sound of silence.” Little could Simon and Garfunkel have imagined how prophetic those words would be.

Average Americans are good people. Like average Europeans, they are people who love their country. They do not hate Jews. And they know that the mass murder, burning and raping of innocent women, children and men by Hamas was wrong.

And they know that it is wrong – very wrong, to celebrate the October 7th massacre and to call for like-massacres to be repeated over and over again.

Average Americans knows that Hamas is a terrorist group bent on murdering as many Jews as possible. They know it to be true. And they know that the United States must stand with its ally in the Middle East, Israel.

They see what is happening on campuses and they are upset. They are upset because they themselves, or their children, their grandchildren or their friend’s children chose to attend these universities to become more educated – not to learn how to incite and to hate.

Perspective is essential for better understanding. Numbers are helpful.

We are told by outside data-collecting agencies that protests and encampments took place or are taking place at about 80 universities across the United States. The protests were at some of the most famous of schools – but nonetheless, at only about 80 schools.

There are approximately 4,000 degree-granting colleges and universities across the United States.

4,000 is the important number here. 4,000 versus 80 means that barely a percentage of the total schools across America have been dragged into this hateful, destructive melee.

That is not to say that the anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-American movement did not score some very significant points since October 7th. Smoldering below the surface until unleashed by the heinous actions of Hamas terrorists, the BDS movement and all its affiliates succeeded in putting their agenda in the forefront of the uninformed minds of impressionable students in elite colleges.

They succeeded in ostracizing Israel and turning Jews and lovers of Israel and lovers of America into the enemy. They successfully ignited an ugly fire.

The divide is clear. On one side, a strange combination of Islamists and Marxists. On the other side, pro-Western lovers of Israel and the United States of America.

When cleaning up Columbia University’s hallowed Hamilton Hall after rioters were finally routed out, custodial teams found hand drawn maps and floor plans of the building. The rioters had planned for a long stay in Hamilton Hall. One of the large rooms was even designated a mosque for Muslim prayer.

Within days of the Hamilton takeover, another group of people – the silent group, was sharing inspiring messages with the world. We need to listen to them.

The student council of Columbia University – the epicenter of the encampments, held elections. And they elected Maya Platek, an Israeli student heavily involved in organizing pro-Israel activity, as their president.

Miles and oceans away, the annual song competition called Eurovision was held in Sweden. A cross between the Super Bowl and America’s Got Talent, countries from all over the world, members of the European Broadcasting Union, compete for the title of best song.

Voting is two-tiered. Officials from member countries vote and people from member countries, watching from the comfort of their home, vote.

Israel has won four times. Last year they took third place. This year, despite a backdrop of hate, Israel came in fifth.

The song, about the horrors of October 7th and its aftermath, is titled Hurricane. It was performed by 20-year-old Eden Golan. Eurovision leadership asked that the song strike some verses from the original version that, they felt, were too political. Israel obliged.

Outside the Swedish concert hall there were protests against Israel. Inside, there was loud booing. But there was even louder cheering and great applause.

Loud voices are just loud voices. More often than not, it’s the quiet, the silent, voices that change the world. The silent people of the world still hold Israel in high regard. Those are the voices we should be listening to.