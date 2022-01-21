Iran Gains on the West Through Strategic, Calculated Moves

Watching Iran’s strategic moves is an essential component in keeping the West safe.

This writer sincerely hopes our leaders are watching as well

We can't be certain that all of them do.

Thus, if they are not watching and then countering — the West is doomed.

If you are under the delusion that the West, especially the United States has Iran over a barrel — think again.

It's Iran that has masterfully maneuvered and is building a world powerbase — a powerbase that will challenge the West, especially the United States.

The most important segment of the Iranian strategy is their "looking East."

Iranian leadership is pursingrelationships, deals and strong ties with China and with Russia, the big boys of the East.

Without a doubt, China and Russia pose the greatest of challenges to the objectives of the United States and its Western allies.

Put Iran in the mix and the tripartite union between the three looming enemies of the West signals a dangerous and formidable threat to Western values and goals.

Here is how Iran effectively counters the United States and the West; points to keep in mind include:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Moscow for a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin. That meeting took place only days after Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, returned from a visit to China.

In September Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The SCO is a powerful group. It is a political, economic and security sharing alliance also known as the Shanghai Pact. It is the Eastern equivalent to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) but without a shout out to NATO’s Article 5 which states that if one member of the organization is attacked, it is seen as an attack on all members.

The SCO is led by China and Russia. For Iran, membership is status. It provides them with international validity. Becoming a member of the SCO automatically marries Iran into a group that is dedicated to challenging US and Western domination of world affairs.

Challenging U.S. and Western domination of world affairs is a top shelf, shared goal, of Iran, Russia, and China.

The SCO represents 40% of the world’s population, 3/5 of the land mass Eurasia, and 20% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

To understand the orientation and the direction of power of the SCO, know that the two official languages of the organization are Chinese and Russian.

This, and is likely the most troubling of all, are the Naval exercises taking place in the Indian Ocean, between Iran, China and Russia. This is the third set of these maneuvers since 2019. The name given to the navy drill is "2022 Marine Security Belt."

According to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), which quotes Mostafa Tajoldin, a spokesman for the Iranian military, "The purpose of this drill is to strengthen security and its foundations in the region, and to expand multilateral cooperation between the three countries to jointly support world peace, maritime security and create a maritime community with a common future."

They want us to know what is happening, and they have a Website in English which facilitates this.

As all these developments, which are a threat to the West, unfold, the United States and other Western countries plod along and continue to talk and meet and talk and meet in Vienna about Iran’s nuclear program. The talks will almost certainly put Iran at odds with the United States and the West. And and China and Russia will certainly side with Iran.

We know what Iran gains from affiliations with Russia and China.

What do Russia and China get from Iran?

The most important benefit to Russia and China is that Iran contributes to their goal of weakening the U.S. and by extension, the West.

Think of Iran as an irritant to the United States — and the West. Not only a thorn, but a threat. This amounts to a distraction with serious consequences.

Despite the desire of the Western world to isolate Iran, Russia, and China keep Iran prominently displayed and in their fold.

Russian and China challenge the United States at every turn.

Iran is a tool in the toolbox of Russia and China.

The triumvirate, as threatening as it is to our world, is not free of its problems.

Iran is a wild card. Iran does not easily cow-tow to orders from others, not even Russian and China. Nor do they follow instructions.

Iran has their own strategies and agenda that do not make them the best of partners.

All three countries, China, Russia and Iran, are used to issuing instructions and forcing their way. All three countries automatically use intimidation and threats to achieve their diplomatic objectives. None of them are good at playing together as a team.

Iran works hard to achieve its nefarious goals. Russia and China will help them, but there shall be a price to pay.

One price for Iran and another, very different price, for the West.

We not only need to watch what happens with and to Iran. We need to watch out.

Micah Halpern is a political and foreign affairs commentator. He founded "The Micah Report" and hosts "Thinking Out Loud with Micah Halpern," a weekly TV program, and "My Chopp," a daily radio spot. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern. Read Micah Halpern's Reports — More Here.