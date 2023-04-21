U.S. Allowing Itself to Be Minimalized, Bamboozled

It’s an exclusive club. Its members are united in the effort to oust the hegemony of the United States of America. And because it is so exclusive, and because most of the world is not paying attention, they might just achieve their goal.

In the meantime, this club is causing tremendous damage to U.S. interests around the world.

The club, as of now, is restricted to a quartet of nations. Member nations are China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Each nation bent on hurting the United States. Each determined to undermine U.S. interests. Each and every one usurping power from the United States in the international arena.

The worst part is not that this quartet is colluding against the United States, the most powerful nation in the world. The worst part is that this most powerful nation in the world is not responding, not acting to protect its own interests.

Need proof? China has just finished a deal no one would have thought possible five years ago. They have successfully brought together Iran and Saudi Arabia. Embassies are opening, full diplomatic relations will be in place, trade and other exchanges have already begun.

These two countries — Iran and Saudi Arabia — represent an “antithesis” in the classic sense of the word. They are polar opposites on so very, many, different levels. Each sees the other as heretics — not as apostates but as total rejectionists of Islam. Each sees the other as having adopted an improper and untrue version of Islam. Saudi Arabia leads the Sunni world. Iran leads the Shiite world. Almost never before in history have the twain met.

These are not small differences in nuance. Not at all like Catholics and Protestants. This is about 1,300 years of brutal battle over the essence of Islam.

In addition, Saudi Arabia is ruled by an authoritarian monarchy. Iran is run by extreme religious ayatollahs. Each despises the others’ form of government. And yet, China has united successfully these two nations. And the reason why China was so successful was that they all agreed on one goal, they all agreed to join forces to create a bullwark against the West.

Simply understood — the West means the United States and Israel and their allies. That is what unites this club. That is the engine that powers this club. That is the big snub! Adding Russia to the mix makes this club even more dangerous.

Russia, not unlike Iran, is a pariah in the world. Now, a new nexus of trade has been created. And some of that four-way, four-partnered, trade will most certainly be in violation of international sanctions slapped on Iran and on Russia.

China needs oil. They will get it from Iran and from the Saudis. Russia needs weapons, especially drones, missiles and rockets. They will get those them from Iran and from China.

In a particularly dastardly move, Saudi Arabia just decreased their daily oil production. That single move immediately increased the price of oil on the world market. It increased the price of Brent oil by $5 — from $80 to $85 per barrel.

This move will dramatically increase the price of gas at the pump. Prices will continue to climb throughout the summer. The Saudis have announced that the reduction of output will continue through year’s end.

Oil output is normally determined in agreement with the large OPEC group. It would defeat the purpose of the cartel if each member — especially the largest member, breaks rank from the rest of the OPEC cartel. Loyalty to the group and enforcement of output quotas is the power by which OPEC controls (or at least heavily influences) the price of oil in the world.

But this reduction in output was decided by Saudi Arabia independent of OPEC.

None of this bodes well for freedom-loving countries. And the one country that has been the champion of freedom, the protector of our freedoms, is now allowing itself to be minimalized and bamboozled.

Wake up, America. Wake up before it is too late.